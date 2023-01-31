Read full article on original website
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever.
Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP -1.96%) Q4 2022 Earnings...
GrafTech International (EAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
GrafTech International (EAF -15.33%) Q4 2022 Earnings Call.
Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Sun Country Airlines (SNCY 3.64%) Q4 2022 Earnings...
Why Ford Stock Jumped 16% in January
The company missed earnings estimates in its fourth-quarter earnings report due to execution challenges.
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term...
4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire
A good deal of stocks appear to have begun a recovery from bear market lows. Depressed valuations make a fivefold (or more) rebound in many growth stocks increasingly likely.
3 of the Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February
Easterly Government Properties makes 98% of its lease income from the U.S. government. Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust offers an ultra-high yield, and its outlook looks better in 2023.
3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years
Energy stocks outperformed the overall market in 2022, and could do so again in 2023. These three stocks offer investors an attractive dividend and reasonable valuation. Each stock brings a different strength: stability, yield, and product mix.
1 Resilient Blue Chip Stock to Buy on the Dip
Johnson & Johnson's fourth-quarter results were not impressive, but there is more to the story. Although the company is dealing with legal issues, it can overcome these obstacles.
Up 95%, Is Lucid Stock a Buy?
Lucid enjoyed a massive rally in 2023 because of buyout rumors and improving sentiment in the EV industry. The company looks like a good way to bet on the EV industry. But there are some risks.
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments.
Did Goldman Sachs Just Give Bitcoin a Seal of Approval?
On both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis, Bitcoin outperformed every other asset class in January. In a bullish scenario, the new Goldman Sachs report on Bitcoin's performance could persuade traditionally risk-averse institutional investors to return to the crypto market in 2023. Bitcoin's future prospects appear to hinge on the macroeconomic...
Why Williams-Sonoma Stock Surged Higher This Week
Williams-Sonoma's deep bench of executive talent gives it an advantage. The stock continues to trade at a value price despite recent momentum.
Why Chipotle Stock Soared Almost 19% in January
Chipotle is enjoying strong growth despite inflation. Shares look expensive, but seen in context, the price might be cheaper than you think,.
Why Opendoor Technologies Soared 89% in January
There are signs that the housing market might be recovering in 2023.
2 Steady Stocks to Buy in a Recession
We should expect a recession in 2023, according to some experts. AbbVie and Incyte are two drugmakers that offer essential products. Both companies can maintain decent financial results, even in a recession.
Why Palantir Stock Dropped at the Open Today
In a regulatory filing, Palantir announced its chief accounting officer was leaving and a new chief revenue officer was being appointed. There is nothing to suggest anything is wrong, but investors get nervous when companies make changes right before earnings are announced. Palantir is set to report fourth-quarter results on...
2 Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Boost Your Passive Income in 2023
Dividend Kings are great, but beware of paltry dividend growth. Many don't have much room for notable payout increases. These two, however, have posted annual dividend growth of 15% or more.
Why Lucid Group Popped 71% In January
Lucid Group beat its internal production guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company is rapidly scaling its production of luxury electric cars. It is still burning billions of dollars a year setting up its manufacturing base.
