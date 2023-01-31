Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His First Ever Goal For Al Nassr In Saudi Pro League
Ronaldo's first Al Nassr goal came in his third game for the club.
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag hints at shock position change for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof in top-four race
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag has hinted at potential position changes for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof. The Red Devils cruised into the Carabao Cup final with a 5-0 win on aggregate against Nottingham Forest. But the game saw two first-team stars play in new positions. Ten Hag replaced...
BBC
EFL Cup: Man Utd v Newcastle Utd Wembley final to have standing areas
Some supporters will be permitted to stand during the EFL Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United. The match, on 26 February, will be the first major domestic English men's final in almost 35 years in which standing will be allowed. Both clubs will be allocated 867 seats within...
BBC
Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona: Barca move eight points clear at top of La Liga
Barcelona won away at Real Betis to move eight points clear at the top of La Liga. Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva made three saves to deny Pedri before Raphinha scored from Alejandro Balde's cross. La Liga's top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski hit his 14th league goal of the season after Ronald...
BBC
Euro Leagues podcast: Premier League 'almost bankrolling' European football
The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens. Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window. That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy,...
Yardbarker
Fans have noticed something unusual on the Manchester United website to do with Mason Greenwood..
The 21 year old talented footballer, Mason Greenwood hasn’t played for the Red Devils since last season and there’s a good chance he never will again after the recording of himself and his girlfriend was leaked last year in what was a shocking reflection on the footballer. One fan online has noticed however that he seems to be still there on the Red Devils 2022/23 squad. See it below..
Yardbarker
"Nole is strongest and numbers prove it, but he is also least loved" - Fognini on Djokovic
Fabio Fognini recently spoke about Novak Djokovic and his place in the tennis world, following his 10th Australian Open triumph. In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Fognini acknowledged that Djokovic is the strongest player on the tour, backed up by the numbers and his accomplishments. However, Fognini also mentioned that Djokovic is the least loved among the "big 3" players, which includes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Klopp Must Take Credit for Liverpool's Success Says Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher has hailed Jurgen Klopp saying the manager consistently gets the best out of the players at his disposal, and he must take all of the credit for Liverpool's success in recent years
BBC
How successful was the January transfer window?
They've knocked the pre-match siren off, and my oh my let the other teams in the league know the Everton board have now put the white flags out. What a catastrophic window. It’s inconceivable that at 19th in the league Everton are weaker than when this window started, the only club not to make a signing. It's shameful and complete negligence.
Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Barcelona Wonderkid
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing a Barcelona star wonderkid this summer, says Spanish report.
Comments / 0