BBC

EFL Cup: Man Utd v Newcastle Utd Wembley final to have standing areas

Some supporters will be permitted to stand during the EFL Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United. The match, on 26 February, will be the first major domestic English men's final in almost 35 years in which standing will be allowed. Both clubs will be allocated 867 seats within...
BBC

Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona: Barca move eight points clear at top of La Liga

Barcelona won away at Real Betis to move eight points clear at the top of La Liga. Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva made three saves to deny Pedri before Raphinha scored from Alejandro Balde's cross. La Liga's top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski hit his 14th league goal of the season after Ronald...
BBC

Euro Leagues podcast: Premier League 'almost bankrolling' European football

The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens. Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window. That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy,...
Yardbarker

Fans have noticed something unusual on the Manchester United website to do with Mason Greenwood..

The 21 year old talented footballer, Mason Greenwood hasn’t played for the Red Devils since last season and there’s a good chance he never will again after the recording of himself and his girlfriend was leaked last year in what was a shocking reflection on the footballer. One fan online has noticed however that he seems to be still there on the Red Devils 2022/23 squad. See it below..
Yardbarker

"Nole is strongest and numbers prove it, but he is also least loved" - Fognini on Djokovic

Fabio Fognini recently spoke about Novak Djokovic and his place in the tennis world, following his 10th Australian Open triumph. In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Fognini acknowledged that Djokovic is the strongest player on the tour, backed up by the numbers and his accomplishments. However, Fognini also mentioned that Djokovic is the least loved among the "big 3" players, which includes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
BBC

How successful was the January transfer window?

They've knocked the pre-match siren off, and my oh my let the other teams in the league know the Everton board have now put the white flags out. What a catastrophic window. It’s inconceivable that at 19th in the league Everton are weaker than when this window started, the only club not to make a signing. It's shameful and complete negligence.

