Read full article on original website
Related
endpts.com
Sanofi scraps PhIII trial for Principia drug after reviewing competition
Months after the FDA placed Phase III trials of Sanofi’s BTK inhibitor on hold, the company is winding down one of the studies. Sanofi reported in its Q4 earnings that the URSA study “was discontinued after careful evaluation of the emerging competitive treatment landscape in” myasthenia gravis, a rare disease that causes muscle weakness.
endpts.com
After 13 years, Ramy Mahmoud steps into CEO seat at Optinose; Rupert Vessey set to exit Bristol Myers in July
After 13 years as president and COO at Optinose, Ramy Mahmoud has stepped into a new role as its CEO. He is taking the place of Peter Miller, who stepped down earlier this week, though Miller is still staying with the company as a consultant. In 2010, the two business...
endpts.com
FDA places hold on 4D Molecular’s Fabry gene therapy
4D Molecular Therapeutics quietly tucked an FDA clinical hold on its Fabry gene therapy into an SEC filing. Meanwhile, the biotech issued a press release the same day after the closing bell on Thursday touting an IND for another asset, in diabetic macular edema. The California biotech had paused enrollment...
endpts.com
Teva drops out of industry trade group PhRMA
Following in AbbVie’s footsteps, Teva confirmed on Friday that it’s dropping out of the industry trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA). Teva didn’t give a reason for its decision to leave, saying only in a statement to Endpoints News that it annually reviews “effectiveness and value of engagements, consultants and memberships to ensure our investments are properly seated.”
Comments / 0