Sandpoint, ID

bonnersferryherald.com

Russell sentenced to life for murder

SANDPOINT — James D. Russell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal slaying of the caretaker of his family's property in Clark Fork. In her ruling, First District Judge Barbara Buchanan said the sentence was the only one possible to protect society...
CLARK FORK, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified

SPOKANE, Wash. – The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%

Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Woman injured after car crashes into CF bar

CLARK FORK — A 25-year-old Clark Fork resident was injured earlier this month when a car crashed into the bar she was in, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said. BCSO Undersheriff Ror Lakewold said the woman was either injured when she was struck by the car or by damage caused by the vehicle crashing into the building. The woman, who was thrown to the floor when the vehicle struck the Cabinet Mountain Bar at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 21, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CLARK FORK, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE

