CLARK FORK — A 25-year-old Clark Fork resident was injured earlier this month when a car crashed into the bar she was in, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said. BCSO Undersheriff Ror Lakewold said the woman was either injured when she was struck by the car or by damage caused by the vehicle crashing into the building. The woman, who was thrown to the floor when the vehicle struck the Cabinet Mountain Bar at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 21, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CLARK FORK, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO