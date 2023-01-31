Read full article on original website
bonnersferryherald.com
Russell sentenced to life for murder
SANDPOINT — James D. Russell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal slaying of the caretaker of his family's property in Clark Fork. In her ruling, First District Judge Barbara Buchanan said the sentence was the only one possible to protect society...
Pair Arrested in Spokane After Allegedly Stealing More than $20,000 in Merchandise Over the Last Three Months
SPOKANE - Earlier this week, two suspects were arrested for allegedly shoplifting over $23,000 in merchandise from two different stores in the Spokane and Spokane Valley area over the past three months. The Spokane Police Department's Enforcement and Recovery Unit (SPEAR) arrested 35-year-old Brandon M. Stoddard and 22-year-old Monica M....
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. – The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to...
Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%
Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
Coyotes Chasing and Even Bitting Skiers in Idaho Has Fish and Game Perplexed
We have some dangerous and deadly animals in Idaho that are worth being frightened of. Here are the deadliest creatures big and little in the gem state... Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Woman injured after car crashes into CF bar
CLARK FORK — A 25-year-old Clark Fork resident was injured earlier this month when a car crashed into the bar she was in, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said. BCSO Undersheriff Ror Lakewold said the woman was either injured when she was struck by the car or by damage caused by the vehicle crashing into the building. The woman, who was thrown to the floor when the vehicle struck the Cabinet Mountain Bar at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 21, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KREM
Flight data shows 3 military aircraft from Spokane went to Montana following discovery of possible Chinese spy balloon
MONTANA, USA — According to online flight trackers, three KC-135 Stratotankers took off from Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane County, circled Montana for a while, and, as of 4:30 p.m., were on their way back to Spokane. The U.S. is currently tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon seen...
KREM
Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s: How to watch Saturday’s college basketball game
MORAGA, Calif — After an early season schedule that included teams like Purdue, Alabama, Texas, and other top programs, perhaps no game is more important to the Gonzaga men’s basketball team than Saturday’s matchup. No. 12 Gonzaga travels to No. 18 Saint Mary’s for the first matchup...
