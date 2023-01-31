WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WTOK) - A mistrial was declared Thursday in the murder trial of Eric Scott Holifield in Wayne County Circuit Court. The state and Holifield’s defense counsel filed the joint motion after the court was advised of an inappropriate conversation between the bailiff and the jury, concerning the outcome of the trial and the potential guilt or innocence of the defendant.

WAYNE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO