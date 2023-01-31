Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Fatal accident claims the life of one on MS-589
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman lost her life in a single-vehicle accident in Covington County on Thursday evening. According to the Southwest Covington Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of MS-589 between Sumrall and Seminary. The driver of a Nissan Murano...
WDAM-TV
Richton home damaged in Wednesday afternoon fire
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The home of a Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputy and Richton Police Department officer was majorly damaged in a fire Wednesday afternoon. According to family members, the fire started around 2 p.m. at the home on 701 Bay Avenue in Richton. The home belonged to...
WDAM-TV
Trial for former LPD officer accused of assault set for Monday
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Laurel police officer is expected to be in court next week in Jasper County. According to the Jasper County Circuit Court, Christopher Wade Robertson’s trial is set to begin on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Jasper County Courthouse in Paulding. Robertson is...
WTOK-TV
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting Mississippi
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA/WLBT) - An Alabama man was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s ex-husband over the weekend in what is being described by officials as “a lover’s quarrel.”. The sheriff’s office in Greene County, Mississippi, where the incident took place, says that it all started...
WTOK-TV
Suspect wanted in Quitman
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bobby Gene Stokes, III. He’s wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault aggravated with a deadly weapon. Stokes, 20, has a slender build. He is known to frequent Clarke...
WDAM-TV
JCSD deputies capture wanted man after foot pursuit
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man was captured in Jones County after a foot pursuit through a wooded area on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jermain Ross, 36, fled on foot when spotted by JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen and Deputy Jared Hutto. He was wanted on a Jones County Justice Court warrant.
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking information on stolen air compressor
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a stolen air compressor in an ongoing larceny investigation. The air compressor, (similar one pictured below), was stolen from a construction site in the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 98 overnight on Jan. 30, 2023. If you have...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police ask for help finding runaway juvenile
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department issued an alert for a runaway girl on Friday morning. HPD said 12-year-old Brianna Cooper was last seen around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at her residence on Mamie Street. Cooper is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall and weighs 130...
George Co. woman arrested 2 times in 12 days, caught with ‘felony amount’ of meth: Deputies
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The same woman arrested 12 days ago for allegedly cutting phone lines and possessing a stolen gun is back in jail for methamphetamine, according to a Facebook post from George County Sheriff’s Office. Paula Carol Clements, 53, of Lucedale was charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel man dies in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man died after sustaining injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee was traveling west on Hwy 98 when his 2017 Hyundai Elantra left the road and struck a tree. Lee was...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County: Three arrested after vehicle pursuit
Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday following a short vehicle pursuit In Ellisville. JCSD narcotics agents arrested the following individuals after the vehicle pursuit ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing on Blank Street in Ellisville:. Paul Marsh, age 40...
WTOK-TV
Part of Hwy. 145 in Clarke County to be closed temporarily
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A road closure is planned for a portion of Highway 145 in Clarke County. A bridge replacement project will start at 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Both directions of traffic will have to detour between Early Lane and County Road 128. It’s not known how long it will take to replace the bridge.
prentissheadlight.com
Police seeking driver who dragged a pregnant horse to death in Jefferson Davis County
Law enforcement officials are seeking a driver who dragged a pregnant horse to death in Jefferson Davis County. The horse was found dead on Highway 13 North just outside of Prentiss late Friday afternoon. A call came in to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department late Friday reporting a dead...
WDAM-TV
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an altercation that happened at The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill this past Saturday night. According to a statement provided by the sheriff’s office, several people were injured in the altercation that started a fight...
WDAM-TV
3 arrested Saturday after narcotics found during safety checkpoint on U.S. 98
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were arrested on drug charges Saturday during a safety checkpoint on U.S. Highway 98. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting the safety checkpoint on U.S. 98 East and Enon Road, when they made contact with a vehicle driven by Crystal Miller, 33, of Pensacola, Fla. The sheriff’s office says Miller gave the deputies false information about her identity.
darkhorsepressnow.com
20-Year-Old Killed In Wreck In Forrest County
On Thursday, January 26, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in Forrest County. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee of Laurel, was driving west on Highway 98 when the car left the road and hit a tree.
WTOK-TV
Mistrial declared in Wayne County murder case
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WTOK) - A mistrial was declared Thursday in the murder trial of Eric Scott Holifield in Wayne County Circuit Court. The state and Holifield’s defense counsel filed the joint motion after the court was advised of an inappropriate conversation between the bailiff and the jury, concerning the outcome of the trial and the potential guilt or innocence of the defendant.
WTOK-TV
Murder trial underway in Wayne County
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WTOK) - Testimony in a murder trial got underway Tuesday morning in Waynesboro. A jury was seated and opening statements were given Monday in the first-degree murder trial of Eric Holifield. He’s accused of killing his wife, Kimberly, who was missing for days in July of 2020 before...
Mississippi police looking for two people in video accused of spray painting multiple walls
Police released a surveillance video of two individuals suspected of using spray paint to vandalize property. The Hattiesburg Police posted the video on Facebook in hopes of getting information related to the two individuals in the video. The two individuals in the video are accused of spray-painting multiple sections of...
WDAM-TV
Video from Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel

