Behind Friday's $161M IPO: A star scientist, GPCR drug discovery and a plan to challenge pharma in diabetes
What does it take to pull off a $161 million biotech IPO these days?. In Structure Therapeutics’ case, it means having a star scientist co-founder paired with the computational drug discovery company Schrödinger, $198 million in private funding from blue-chip investors, almost six years of research work on G protein-coupled receptors and a slate of oral, small-molecule drugs, with an eye on the huge and growing diabetes and weight-loss market.
Sanofi scraps PhIII trial for Principia drug after reviewing competition
Months after the FDA placed Phase III trials of Sanofi’s BTK inhibitor on hold, the company is winding down one of the studies. Sanofi reported in its Q4 earnings that the URSA study “was discontinued after careful evaluation of the emerging competitive treatment landscape in” myasthenia gravis, a rare disease that causes muscle weakness.
After 13 years, Ramy Mahmoud steps into CEO seat at Optinose; Rupert Vessey set to exit Bristol Myers in July
After 13 years as president and COO at Optinose, Ramy Mahmoud has stepped into a new role as its CEO. He is taking the place of Peter Miller, who stepped down earlier this week, though Miller is still staying with the company as a consultant. In 2010, the two business...
FDA places hold on 4D Molecular’s Fabry gene therapy
4D Molecular Therapeutics quietly tucked an FDA clinical hold on its Fabry gene therapy into an SEC filing. Meanwhile, the biotech issued a press release the same day after the closing bell on Thursday touting an IND for another asset, in diabetic macular edema. The California biotech had paused enrollment...
The Big Pharma discard pile; Layoffs all around while some biotechs bid farewell; New Roche CEO assembles top team; and more
Welcome back to Endpoints Weekly, your review of the week’s top biopharma headlines. Want this in your inbox every Saturday morning? Current Endpoints readers can visit their reader profile to add Endpoints Weekly. New to Endpoints? Sign up here. With earnings seasons in full swing, we’ve listened in on...
Teva drops out of industry trade group PhRMA
Following in AbbVie’s footsteps, Teva confirmed on Friday that it’s dropping out of the industry trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA). Teva didn’t give a reason for its decision to leave, saying only in a statement to Endpoints News that it annually reviews “effectiveness and value of engagements, consultants and memberships to ensure our investments are properly seated.”
