Narcity
Family Day 2023 Is Not A Stat Holiday In Canada But Here's Which Provinces Get The Day Off
Family Day 2023 is just around the corner, and depending on where you live in Canada, you may or may not have the day off. On Monday, February 20, most people in eight provinces will have the day off while people in the other two provinces will not. Plus, no one in the territories will have the day off.
Narcity
Cineplex Canada Has A Packed Valentine's Day Lineup & It Includes A Classic Romance Film
Valentine's Day is coming fast and if you're looking for a fun date idea, Cineplex Canada has you covered. Not only does Cineplex have some movies that are perfect for a date night out with your significant other, it's also got a few flicks that are perfect if you're looking for a night out with your buddies.
Narcity
This Ontario Beach House Getaway Is A Little Oasis With Powdery White Sand & Turquoise Waves
Powdery sand and bright turquoise water might sound like something you'd find in the Caribbean, but you can actually enjoy all of these tropical vibes right here in Ontario. Shoreline Beach House is a newly available rental property and while it looks like it's in the tropics, it's actually located under 3 hours from Toronto in Grand Bend. It sleeps up to 12 guests in three bedrooms and two bunkies.
Narcity
Most Of The Coldest Places On Earth Are In Canada Right Now & Temperatures Are Lower Than -40 C
Almost all of the coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada and some temperatures are lower than -40 C with wind chills making it feel colder than -50 C!. Many parts of the country are dealing with a frigid dose of winter weather as the polar vortex sends a surge of chilly Arctic air into Canada, according to The Weather Network.
Narcity
7 Toronto Date Ideas That Aren't Just Another Expensive Night At A Bar Or Restaurant
Our city has endless possibilities, but let's face it, sometimes it can feel like there are only two options for a Toronto date night — drinking or dining out. If you're looking to try something new with your partner, we have compiled an amazing list of date night ideas, opening up a whole other side of Toronto just waiting to be explored.
Narcity
Canada's Official Twitter Account Asked What Toppings Go On Poutine & Canadians Are Triggered
From where you can find the best poutine in Canada to what it's really made with, there have always been a lot of questions surrounding Canada's most famous food. Recently, a tweet from Canada's official Twitter managed to ruffle a few feathers by asking people about the "toppings" for poutine.
Narcity
The Polar Vortex Is Moving Away From Canada & A '30-Degree Temperature Rebound' Is Coming
The polar vortex that has sent Canada into a deep freeze is moving away and a "30-degree temperature rebound" is coming. According to a new forecast from The Weather Network, the frigid Arctic air the polar vortex brought down to eastern parts of the country is set to leave as fast as it came.
