This Ontario Beach House Getaway Is A Little Oasis With Powdery White Sand & Turquoise Waves

Powdery sand and bright turquoise water might sound like something you'd find in the Caribbean, but you can actually enjoy all of these tropical vibes right here in Ontario. Shoreline Beach House is a newly available rental property and while it looks like it's in the tropics, it's actually located under 3 hours from Toronto in Grand Bend. It sleeps up to 12 guests in three bedrooms and two bunkies.
7 Toronto Date Ideas That Aren't Just Another Expensive Night At A Bar Or Restaurant​

Our city has endless possibilities, but let's face it, sometimes it can feel like there are only two options for a Toronto date night — drinking or dining out. If you're looking to try something new with your partner, we have compiled an amazing list of date night ideas, opening up a whole other side of Toronto just waiting to be explored.

