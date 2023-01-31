ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Britain’s Got Talent bosses ‘having MORE huge issues with Bruno Tonioli’ during auditions filming

By Jake Penkethman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wMGU_0kXqTDe400

BRITAIN'S Got Talent bosses have found themselves facing another headache thanks to new judge Bruno Tonioli.

The announcement of his place on the panel has been mostly well-received but he has been causing chaos on set, mostly down to his larger than life personality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36PDuZ_0kXqTDe400
Bruno has caused a technical nightmare on BGT Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UxsED_0kXqTDe400
His antics have left bosses scratching their heads Credit: Getty

A source has now told The Mirror that he is still causing problems for show bosses as a result of him constantly getting up from his seat.

Enthusiastic Bruno, 67, regularly launched up like a rocket from his chair on BBC show Strictly Come Dancing and it appears he is no different on the ITV rival.

But this has caused a technical blunder for crew on the show as he keeps going out of frame.

The insider told the Mirror: “Bruno is a little firecracker and constantly jumping up and down. The crowd loves it, Simon loves it... but the camera operators, less so.

“It’s an undertaking keeping up with him. He is up and down like a yo-yo.”

It comes after the dancer admitted he had never watched the show before and sent the show into disarray after pressing his golden buzzer for more than one act.

He had no idea the button, which sends hopefuls straight from audition to the live finals, could only be used once — and reacted to audience chants to send the incredible act through.

Producers were sent into a panic over whether to allow the contestant through, or to cancel Bruno’s over-excitable intervention — with show boss Simon Cowell locked in a heated discussion with the head of production company Fremantle over what to do.

Eventually, they sent the guy through.

A source said: “It was madness. The buzzer worked but there was no glitter in the cannon above the stage as it had already been used up.

"A producer raced over to try to tell Bruno he couldn’t do that.

Then there were discussions with the top execs and Simon, who had his head in his hands.

Then Bruno said he’d never actually watched before!

“Apparently it was because he didn’t want to be influenced by other shows’ judging styles.

"But he’s the big money new signing! Fortunately the audience love him and just laugh at his blundering.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DcWu_0kXqTDe400
He has sent the show into disarray Credit: Getty

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'

“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
talentrecap.com

Simon Cowell Says He’s Willing to Die for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Apparently, Simon Cowell is open with the possibility that he might die because of America’s Got Talent. In the bloopers of AGT All-Stars, the music mogul saw himself avoiding a pine wood from hitting his face as World Taekwondo Demonstration Team tries to impress the audience. Simon Cowell is...
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers

Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
DOPE Quick Reads

Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens

Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
msn.com

Another Royal Baby Is Forthcoming

Lately, all the royal news seems to orbit around an aggrieved and estranged prince (Harold, Duke of Sussex) and the various family members enraged to have made an appearance in his best-selling memoir. We have heard so much about how, in Harry’s opinion, future king Big Willy is getting less hot and more vengeful with time, how Princess Kate is too uptight to voluntarily share a lip gloss, and will King Charles even let his second son come to his coronation given the betrayals and the drama? Enough! There are other people in this family, too, you know, and one of them is pregnant. Which one? Well, not the one rumored to have once slashed Ed Sheeran across the face while play-knighting James Blunt with a ceremonial sword. Not the one who moonlights as a designer of logs. Not the one who famously wore five wedding dresses to marry the owner of the clothing company Whistles (she’s actually not royal, merely royal adjacent). No, it’s Princess Eugenie, Harry’s favorite cousin, who announced on Tuesday that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, expect “a new addition to our family this summer.”
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
The List

We Finally Know Why Prince Louis Always Wears Shorts

It feels like just yesterday that William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were children. The brothers grew up in the public eye, transforming before the eyes of the British press while attempting to maintain a normal life. In a funny story shared by Harry in his book, "Spare," he recalled when William told him to pretend that they did not know each other while attending high school together with Anderson Cooper during a "60 Minutes" interview. This story showed that while they are part of the most famous royal family in the world, they were just like normal teenagers in certain aspects.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
996K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy