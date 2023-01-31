Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
WATCH: Movers transport historic barn in Ohio
CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio barn that’s nearly a century old is on the move Friday. The structure, which stands at 4,000 square feet, is being transported almost a mile down the road in Convoy. At one time, horses and cattle called the barn home. Now, the...
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
hometownstations.com
Lima Memorial Women’s Health Center receives generous donation from Texas Roadhouse
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Texas Roadhouse is helping brighten the day of patients of Lima Memorial’s Women’s Health Center. This is the second year that the restaurant donated a stack of gift cards for the medical staff to hand out to patients that have been newly diagnosed with breast cancer. Texas Roadhouse collected donations from their customers and they raised enough money that the Women’s Health Center can give out 600 dollars worth of gift cards to their patients.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
tourcounsel.com
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio
Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1
David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
hometownstations.com
Mayor of Findlay speaks at Republican luncheon about upcoming projects and annexation of properties
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The mayor of Findlay spoke at the Hancock County Republican Party's First Friday Luncheon to give an update on city projects. In her speech, Mayor Christina Muryn highlighted the accomplishments of the city in 2022 and explained what other projects are currently underway, such as park improvements, and a new plan to potentially annex around 400 properties into the city of Findlay.
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
13abc.com
Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
Daily Advocate
Seth Cook signs on to play football at Findlay
NEW MADISON — Tri-Village senior Seth Cook is going to be an Oiler. Cook signed his National Letter of Intent to further his academic and football career at Findlay University. Cook said it was not an easy process, but ultimately decided that Findlay was the right choice. “The recruiting...
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Kaden Bourelle-Kreischer, 19, Convoy, changed his plea to guilty of Unlawful Sexual Contact with a Minor, F4 – Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation; sentencing set for 3/15/23 @ 9:00 a.m. Jason Mosure, 43,...
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio receives more than $26.4 million for Electric Infrastructure
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved $26,460,000 in funding to two organizations in Northwest Ohio. According to a statement released by Senator Brown, the Rural Development Electric Infrastructure Loan, and Loan Guarantee Program has approved the two loans. “Rural Ohioans...
Times-Bulletin
Convoy learns about potential buyer for condemned building
CONVOY — A condemned downtown building in Convoy could be getting some new life. The building at 108 S. Main St. is owned by Raymond Hertz and has been condemned by the village. Hertz has accrued penalties for failure to maintain the structure for the past 46 days accruing...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY: Port Authority Discusses Housing Projects For 2023
2023 PROJECTS … Board members Sean Rupp, David Newcomer, Stacy Lillard and Dawn Fitzcharles discuss upcoming projects during last week’s meeting. (PHOTO BY BETH CLARK, STAFF) The regular monthly meeting of the Williams County Port Authority was held Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the East Annex Building Conference...
hometownstations.com
Two Vehicle Accident at Intersection of Allentown and Cable Roads in Lima Monday evening
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima and American Township emergency personnel responded to a car crash around 8:30 PM Monday evening. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Allentown and Cable roads on Lima's west end. Both vehicles, a red sedan and a silver SUV, sustained significant front end damage with air bag deployment. At this time, the cause of the accident and any known injuries have not been released. Your Hometown Stations will provide updates as soon as they become available.
abc17news.com
Purported leader of pro-Nazi homeschooling network no longer employed by own family-run business, according to a company statement
A small family-run business that employed one of the purported leaders of a White supremacist, pro-Nazi homeschooling network announced he is no longer an employee as a result of “this disturbing and secretive behavior.”. The Lawrence Insurance Agency, with an office in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, released a statement condemning...
Stats on 2021 drug arrests vary across area
LIMA — Seizures of cocaine and fentanyl pills in Allen County were down significantly in 2022 from the previous year, but arrests related to the possession and/or distribution of fentanyl powder more than doubled during that same period, according to figures provided by the Allen County sheriff’s office.
