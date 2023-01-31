There’s so much to love about gel manicures. For starters, you walk out of the salon with dry nails, so there’s no need to worry about smudging. Then, there’s the fact that your mani will last so much longer than one with regular polish. But then there was news we didn’t love: A recent study discovered that UV nail polish dryers could cause cell death, which led many to wonder if getting a gel manicure is actually safe.

1 DAY AGO