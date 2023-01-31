Read full article on original website
Arizona lawmakers propose ban on taxing rent payments
(The Center Square)- The Arizona House Ways and Means Committee voted to move forward a bill that would scrap the rent tax at the city, town and county levels. If enacted, House Bill 2067 would not allow someone to face a tax if they’re leasing property for residential purposes, starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
Legislation would give rural Arizona more power in ballot initiative process
(The Center Square)- An Arizona State Senate resolution would fundamentally change how initiatives would make it to the ballot. SCR1015 would require 10% of voters in each legislative district to sign onto a petition to get a statewide measure proposition on the general election ballot, as opposed to the 10% statewide that’s currently needed.
Proposed crackdown on drug dealers rejected, called ‘unconstitutional’
ARIZONA -- A proposed Arizona law that would allow drug dealers to be charged with homicide if their product killed someone was shot down by critics who said it was unconstitutional, could have a chilling effect on 911 calls for overdoses and had the potential to subject a typical user to harsh punishment.
Hard ball politics: Republicans created a special committee to evaluate Hobbs’ cabinet appointees
Republicans moved to create a new committee Thursday that aims to “evaluate executive nominations,” setting the stage for a major political battle between Gov. Katie Hobbs and Senate Republicans. The new panel, which exists solely to consider the people Hobbs appoints to lead dozens of state agencies, will...
Arizona considers a doomed GOP bathroom bill, advocates warn of harm from continued anti-trans rhetoric
Harrison knew when he was five that he was different, but he didn’t have the words to explain why he belonged in the boy’s restroom, and not forced into the girl’s. When he came out as trans in middle school, his classmates reacted with threats of assault.
Republicans try again to force ‘impossible’ hand counts of elections and a return to precinct voting
A sign outside Burton Barr Public Library in Phoenix on Nov. 8, 2022. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. Arizona Republicans have taken another step in their attempt to completely overhaul elections in the Grand Canyon State, with a proposed bill that would force hand counts in the state’s elections, a practice that elections experts say would be logistically impossible.
NAU receives $6.4 million grant for nursing program
ARIZONA -- A $6.4 million grant to Northern Arizona University will expand NAU’s accelerated nursing programs, including offering full-tuition scholarships to 240 students earning their nursing degrees to address Arizona’s critical health care shortage. NAU is introducing a new compressed bachelor’s in nursing (CBSN) program at campuses throughout...
Shipping containers on Arizona-Mexico border will be removed
PHOENIX -- The shipping container wall along side the Arizona-Mexico border have been set to be removed this week. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, or DEMA, says, “unless something unexpected happens, the last of the shipping containers along the border in Cochise County should be removed by the end of the week.”
Cook makes history at IPPA annual meeting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Trish Cook made history when she was handed the gavel Jan. 24 to begin her duties as president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Cook became the first woman chosen as IPPA president when she took the reins from the previous president, Kevin Rasmussen, following IPPA’s annual meeting.
