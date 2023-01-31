ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Fronteras Desk

As Ducey's shipping container wall comes down, wildlife concerns and lawsuits are left behind

On a breezy morning in early December, Eamon Harrity, wildlife project manager with the conversation group Sky Island Alliance, scanned the horizon with a pair od binoculars. “So, we climbed our way out of the oak woodlands of Patagonia Mountains, and we crested over into the San Rafael Valley. Which is a really beautiful, and mostly intact desert grassland system,” he said.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores. Williams testified...
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

Arizona tribal water rights settlements to receive millions in federal funding

The U.S. Department of the Interior will allocate tens of millions of dollars in funding for tribal water rights settlements in Arizona and elsewhere. Nearly $140 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will go to the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project and another 40 million will be devoted to a settlement between the Navajo Nation and the State of Utah.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

How surveillance balloons in southern Arizona differ from the China balloon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S government says this is the first time a Chinese balloon has ever flown over the continental U.S. While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons before in Arizona. Some aren’t happy about those either, but this all comes down to surveillance.
ARIZONA STATE
yumadailynews.com

Shipping containers on Arizona-Mexico border will be removed

PHOENIX -- The shipping container wall along side the Arizona-Mexico border have been set to be removed this week. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, or DEMA, says, “unless something unexpected happens, the last of the shipping containers along the border in Cochise County should be removed by the end of the week.”
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
Patagonia Regional Times

Local Man Appointed to AZFG Commission

Patagonia resident Retired Lieutenant General Jeffrey Buchanan, an avid and experienced outdoorsman and native Arizonan, was recently appointed to serve on the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Buchanan was nominated by then-Governor Ducey, to fill the position vacated by Elgin resident Leland (Bill) Brake whose term had expired. His appointment is pending confirmation by the State Senate.
PATAGONIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding

PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

The best tasting frozen pizzas at Arizona supermarkets

Lawmakers say something must be done to protect fuel station owners and operators from criminals using pulsar manipulation devices to steal gas and diesel fuel. How to spot counterfeit jerseys, hats before Super Bowl. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Last year, the Department of Homeland Security says officials seized roughly...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

New state program aims to combat human trafficking in tribal communities

The Arizona attorney general’s office has launched a new effort to combat human trafficking and missing and murdered Indigenous people. The first-of-its-kind program will focus on creating awareness in tribal communities throughout the state. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. The aim of the Train the Trainer program is to...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses away from wolves

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable to...
ARIZONA STATE

