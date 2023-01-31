ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1037qcountry.com

Ithaca woman charged with grand larceny after traffic stop

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca woman is facing several charges after an early morning traffic stop. Ithaca Police Officers pulled a vehicle over near the intersection of North Aurora Street and East Court Street for traffic violations at approximately 2:27 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say 32-year-old Amanda Linderberry falsely identified herself and was later found to have a suspended driver’s license.
1037qcountry.com

Cortland County to examine 15-seat legislative map

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County legislators tasked with redistricting have agreed on a 15-seat legislature. Kevin Fitch is chairman of the Cortland County Legislature. He tells WHCU legislators will now meet with the county’s planning department to review what a new map could look like. Fitch says the work is not over.
1037qcountry.com

Ithaca officials OK golf course construction

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course will see construction this spring. City officials have given the green light to change Newman Municipal Golf Course. The parking lot will be moved, and a net will be put up near the 9th hole. Alderperson George McGonigal did not support...
