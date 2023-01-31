The city of Fresno reportedly has put the brakes on expansive growth in the southeast region of the city that has been on the drawing board for nearly two decades. The South East Development Area plan would add a whopping 45,000 housing units across 9,000 acres upon completion. But Clovis Unified officials told the School Board at a workshop Wednesday that they’ve been advised SEDA’s development has been moved to the back burner.

FRESNO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO