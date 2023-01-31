Read full article on original website
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
GV Wire
As Fresno Puts Brakes on SE Development, Clovis Unified Proceeds with New Ed Center
The city of Fresno reportedly has put the brakes on expansive growth in the southeast region of the city that has been on the drawing board for nearly two decades. The South East Development Area plan would add a whopping 45,000 housing units across 9,000 acres upon completion. But Clovis Unified officials told the School Board at a workshop Wednesday that they’ve been advised SEDA’s development has been moved to the back burner.
GV Wire
Bank of America Delivers $1.85 Million in Grants to Fresno and Visalia Nonprofits
Valley nonprofits looking for help might want to strike up a conversation with Bank of America. The nation’s second-largest bank directed $1.85 million in philanthropy to nonprofits and charities in its Fresno-Visalia market in 2022. In addition, Bank of America topped the JUST list of Top 100 U.S. Companies...
Clinica Sierra Vista to pay $26 million settlement
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Underreported business income by two former Clinica Sierra Vista executives, among others, has resulted in a nearly $26 million settlement against the medical provider, with ties to the Central Valley. Additionally, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Thursday that the healthcare provider, which serves […]
New Coca-Cola distribution site for Fresno approved by planning commission
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno planning officials approved a new Coca-Cola distributing center in the city Wednesday evening, but those living close to the proposed site were also present to oppose the proposal in person. The old center is currently located on East Malaga in South Central Fresno, but staff members say it’s in dire […]
thesungazette.com
VUSD combats gang activity with student activities
VISALIA – Less than two weeks after a Goshen family was executed in what is believed to be a gang-related shooting, community leaders and local families gathered to discuss how to curb rising gang activity in Visalia. This collaborative effort came together at a meeting organized by the Visalia...
thesungazette.com
Porterville hospital makes prevention ‘PACT’ with patients
PORTERVILLE – Sierra View Medical Center rang in the new year by celebrating the one year anniversary of their newest program, which focuses on helping patients prevent future trips to the hospital. The Sierra View Medical Center’s (SVMC) Bridge Services created the Post-Acute Care Transitions program at the dawn...
thesungazette.com
Two gang members arrested for Goshen massacre
GOSHEN – The Tulare County Sheriff Office executed Operation Nightmare early this morning to catch the suspected killers of the Goshen massacre that left six dead, including a 10-month-old baby. At 4 a.m. today, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and agencies put into motion Operation Nightmare after a six-person...
CUSD: Lockdown lifted at Clovis West after threatening phone call
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A phone call that appeared to threaten a shooting on the campus of Clovis West High School on Friday prompted the site to be cordoned off while police officers ensured the area was safe, according to officials. The lockdown put in place has since been lifted. Clovis Unified staff say the […]
thesungazette.com
Two-year search for Visalia Ruiz Park shooter persists
VISALIA – Two years ago, Justin Molina died following a shooting in Ruiz Park, and Visalia police have partnered with outside forces to bring the case to justice. In their goal to close the case, the Visalia Police Department has joined forces with the Valley Crime Stoppers, a nonprofit organization based in Fresno. Valley Crimes Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the homicide.
KMJ
New 3200 Seat Church To Officially Open On Thursday In Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The South Valley is getting a new church. The Catholic Diocese of Fresno will celebrate a Mass of Dedication for St. Charles Borromeo. St. Charles church is located at Caldwell Ave. and Akers St. in Visalia. The new church will be the largest parish church...
Settlement reached on fertilizer company lawsuit in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the city of Hanford announced they considered and approved a settlement agreement with Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC (Helena). City officials say the agreement was reached through mediation and fully resolves a legal dispute between the City and Helena that dates back to a land deal in 2014. As part of […]
DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
Hanford Sentinel
Farmers pull walnut groves as price sinks | John Lindt
With the price to growers for the 2022 walnut crop at about 40 cents per pound or less — well below last year’s break-even price of 70 to 90 cents per pound — walnut groves are coming out this winter. Walnut farmers are tearing out older trees...
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
A California sheriff says two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California have been arrested, one after a gunbattle.
clovisroundup.com
A message from our Mayor Lynne Ashbeck
Thank you, Clovis Roundup, for being such a strong local voice and for this opportunity for Councilmembers and City Department leaders to be contributors each month through this new column to share news of interest, discuss issues on our mind, and engage residents in this public forum. The Clovis Roundup...
thesungazette.com
Developer avoids foreclosure on city property in Woodlake
WOODLAKE – After Community Holdings, LLC failed to make a payment to the city of Woodlake for a million-dollar property, they quickly met their obligations after the city considered foreclosure. The decision to send Community Holdings to collections and possibly foreclose the property was addressed at Woodlake’s Jan. 23...
Tulare County Sheriff announces arrests in Goshen shooting that killed 6
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced arrests have been made in the Goshen massacre.
GV Wire
Visalia Man Gets 24 Years in DUI Killing of Beloved Porterville Motorcyclist
A Visalia man received a 24-year prison sentence last week for a DUI collision that killed a 58-year-old motorcyclist near Porterville. Dominic Casarez, 24, had pleaded no contest in December to gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run in the death of Louis Munoz. “Louis Munoz was loved by many and touched...
yourcentralvalley.com
Mr. John Coon from Redwood High School
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – A South Valley teacher is being recognized for his dedication to his students, his teaching style is hands-on and fun. It’s what makes Mr. John Coon our Educator of the Week. Students in Mr. John Coon’s ag mechanics class at Redwood High School in...
Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
