Ithaca, NY

Ithaca woman charged with grand larceny after traffic stop

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca woman is facing several charges after an early morning traffic stop. Ithaca Police Officers pulled a vehicle over near the intersection of North Aurora Street and East Court Street for traffic violations at approximately 2:27 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say 32-year-old Amanda Linderberry falsely identified herself and was later found to have a suspended driver’s license.
Ithaca man convicted of assault, burglary in Lansing home invasion

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is convicted for a home invasion attempted robbery. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced 39-year-old Clifton Bibbins was found guilty by a jury in Tompkins County Court Tuesday. The trial began January 20th on a five-count indictment stemming from an incident that occurred in Lansing on October 14, 2021. Bibbins pistol whipped and shot a victim in the foot while invading their residence in an attempt to rob them.
Cortland man charged in connection with stolen trailer, construction equipment

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges in relation to a theft investigation. Cortland Police Officers arrested 38-year-old Nicholas Stone Monday for his role in a theft complaint that occurred on January 7th, 2023. A utility trailer was stolen from a job site in River Side Plaza located at 156 Clinton Avenue. The trailer was later located by a hiker on a snowmobile trail south of Pipeline Road in Cortland County.
Ithaca considers potential traffic changes

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are thinking of ways to improve street safety. Town Supervisor Rod Howe says several residents shared their concerns at a recent discussion. He says changes could be coming to the intersection at Inlet Valley Way and Calkins Road. Howe adds Cornell is...
New mechanics, drivers fueling optimism at TCAT

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT has some new staff members. General Manager Scot Vanderpool tells WHCU the transit company is seeing progress in the new year. The new mechanics started working on Monday. Since mid-October, TCAT has been cutting service week to week because they’ve been short on drivers...
Officials urge residents to prepare for frigid temperatures in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials urging caution ahead of dangerously low temperatures and wind chills in Tompkins County. “This will be by far the coldest air we’ve experienced this winter, with confidence fairly high of seeing wind chills of -15 to -20 degrees for Tompkins County Friday night,” said Mark Pellerito, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Binghamton.
Ithaca Common Council to select new alderperson tonight

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Common Council aims to appoint a new alderperson. Officials recently interviewed eight candidates for the position, which would represent the 5th ward. The term would expire at the end of this year. Common Council looks to make its selection tonight. Elsewhere in Ithaca,...
Homer opens ice skating rink

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new spot to ice skate in Homer. The rink is now open at the Village Green. Officials tell WHCU it’s open until 11 PM each night. Skating is free – but no rentals are currently available. In other Cortland County...
