Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Related
1037qcountry.com
Ithaca woman charged with grand larceny after traffic stop
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca woman is facing several charges after an early morning traffic stop. Ithaca Police Officers pulled a vehicle over near the intersection of North Aurora Street and East Court Street for traffic violations at approximately 2:27 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say 32-year-old Amanda Linderberry falsely identified herself and was later found to have a suspended driver’s license.
1037qcountry.com
Ithaca man convicted of assault, burglary in Lansing home invasion
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is convicted for a home invasion attempted robbery. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced 39-year-old Clifton Bibbins was found guilty by a jury in Tompkins County Court Tuesday. The trial began January 20th on a five-count indictment stemming from an incident that occurred in Lansing on October 14, 2021. Bibbins pistol whipped and shot a victim in the foot while invading their residence in an attempt to rob them.
1037qcountry.com
Cortland man charged in connection with stolen trailer, construction equipment
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges in relation to a theft investigation. Cortland Police Officers arrested 38-year-old Nicholas Stone Monday for his role in a theft complaint that occurred on January 7th, 2023. A utility trailer was stolen from a job site in River Side Plaza located at 156 Clinton Avenue. The trailer was later located by a hiker on a snowmobile trail south of Pipeline Road in Cortland County.
1037qcountry.com
Ithaca considers potential traffic changes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are thinking of ways to improve street safety. Town Supervisor Rod Howe says several residents shared their concerns at a recent discussion. He says changes could be coming to the intersection at Inlet Valley Way and Calkins Road. Howe adds Cornell is...
1037qcountry.com
New mechanics, drivers fueling optimism at TCAT
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT has some new staff members. General Manager Scot Vanderpool tells WHCU the transit company is seeing progress in the new year. The new mechanics started working on Monday. Since mid-October, TCAT has been cutting service week to week because they’ve been short on drivers...
1037qcountry.com
Officials urge residents to prepare for frigid temperatures in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials urging caution ahead of dangerously low temperatures and wind chills in Tompkins County. “This will be by far the coldest air we’ve experienced this winter, with confidence fairly high of seeing wind chills of -15 to -20 degrees for Tompkins County Friday night,” said Mark Pellerito, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Binghamton.
1037qcountry.com
Ithaca Common Council to select new alderperson tonight
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Common Council aims to appoint a new alderperson. Officials recently interviewed eight candidates for the position, which would represent the 5th ward. The term would expire at the end of this year. Common Council looks to make its selection tonight. Elsewhere in Ithaca,...
1037qcountry.com
Homer opens ice skating rink
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new spot to ice skate in Homer. The rink is now open at the Village Green. Officials tell WHCU it’s open until 11 PM each night. Skating is free – but no rentals are currently available. In other Cortland County...
Comments / 0