ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is convicted for a home invasion attempted robbery. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced 39-year-old Clifton Bibbins was found guilty by a jury in Tompkins County Court Tuesday. The trial began January 20th on a five-count indictment stemming from an incident that occurred in Lansing on October 14, 2021. Bibbins pistol whipped and shot a victim in the foot while invading their residence in an attempt to rob them.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO