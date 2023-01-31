The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 62-year-old man for inappropriately touching two juveniles at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool. On Friday at 6 a.m., deputies responded to the pool in Sterling for a report of an assault. Two juvenile victims reported being touched inappropriately by a man while in the pool, the sheriff's office said in a news release. It was also reported that two juveniles were touched inappropriately by the same man in December.

