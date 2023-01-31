Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Man charged with inappropriately touching juvenile victims at Sterling pool
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 62-year-old man for inappropriately touching two juveniles at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool. On Friday at 6 a.m., deputies responded to the pool in Sterling for a report of an assault. Two juvenile victims reported being touched inappropriately by a man while in the pool, the sheriff's office said in a news release. It was also reported that two juveniles were touched inappropriately by the same man in December.
Inside Nova
Man charged after woman found stabbed, unconscious in Woodbridge home
A 54-year-old man has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the Thursday morning stabbing of a woman found unconscious in a Woodbridge home. Police were called to the 16000 block of Crest Drive at 4:10 a.m. to investigate an assault and found the 30-year-old victim unconscious and suffering from a stab wound.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Teen dies after apparent drug overdose at Arlington high school
Police in Arlington say a teenage boy who apparently overdosed in a high school bathroom has died. Police and fire department crews arrived at Wakefield High School on S. Dinwiddie Street on Jan. 31 around 9:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive boy. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died Thursday, police said.
Inside Nova
Police searching for bank robber in Dumfries
Prince William County police are investigating a Friday afternoon robbery at the TD Bank, 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries. The robber walked into the bank and took money before fleeing on foot, police reported on social media. No weapon seen and no injuries reported. Expect police presence in the area.
Inside Nova
Arlington schools stepping up treatment, awareness efforts after overdose death at Wakefield
Arlington County Public Schools will expand the availability of Narcan and increase substance abuse awareness efforts following the death of a Wakefield High School student. Dr. Francisco Durán, superintendent of Arlington schools, addressed substance abuse and student safety issues during Thursday’s School Board meeting in response to events at Wakefield involving a student overdose on school grounds and a trespassing incident resulting in a school-wide lockdown.
Inside Nova
U.S. 29 in Remington to remain closed most of day after fiery crash
U.S. 29 northbound at Route 28 in Remington is expected to remain closed much of the day after a fiery crash late Wednesday damaged a traffic signal. Detours are in place. In a Facebook post, the Remington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the intersection for a single-vehicle crash with the car engulfed in flames.
Inside Nova
Like Father, Like Son: Command sergeant major retires at Belvoir
Fort Belvoir celebrated Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory M. Kleinholz’s retirement from the U.S. Army with a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony on Jan. 20. Friends, family and colleagues of Kleinholz gathered in Thurman Auditorium on the installation, as well as on a livestream, to congratulate him on a successful 29-year Army career and over two years of impactful leadership of the Garrison as the senior noncommissioned officer, who advises the garrison commander on all personnel matters.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: U.S. 29 in Remington reopens after fiery Wednesday night crash
U.S. 29 northbound at Route 28 in Remington reopened Friday morning with temporary repairs to a traffic signal damaged in a fiery crash late Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the Remington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the intersection for a single-vehicle crash with the car engulfed in flames.
Inside Nova
InFive: Brewery expanding, campaign coffers and an Arctic blast
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County-based Water's End Brewery is expanding into Loudoun with a new brewery in a food hall at the Village at Leesburg. 2. Loudoun United ownership. An owner of minor-league baseball teams in the region has purchased a controlling...
Inside Nova
A look at Prince William County candidates' campaign coffers at start of busy election year
Candidates for local and state office representing Prince William County are off to the money races as a busy campaign year starts. Candidates who kicked off their campaign in 2022 were required to submit campaign finance reports to the state in January covering fundraising and spending from July 1 to Dec. 31 of last year.
Inside Nova
Water's End Brewery expanding into Loudoun at revamped food hall
Prince William County-based Water's End Brewery is expanding into Loudoun with a new brewery in a food hall at the Village at Leesburg. The food hall, previously called Chefscape, will change its name to The Dell: Food & Brew Hall, according to a news release. The brewery is being built inside the front door, next to the customer seating area.
Inside Nova
Controlled deer hunts underway at Manassas National Battlefield, other parks
Manassas National Battlefield Park and several other National Park Service historic sites will conduct deer management operations early this year. The controlled hunts will run through April 30 at Manassas battlefield, Catoctin Mountain Park, Antietam and Monocacy national battlefields, the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal and Harpers Ferry national historical parks "to protect and restore native plants, promote healthy and diverse forests, and preserve historic landscapes," NPS said in a news release.
Inside Nova
Developers focus largesse on Prince William County Democrats
The development industry pumped $79,137 into reelection campaigns for the five Democrats on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors at the end of last year. State campaign finance reports covering July 1 through Dec. 31 show a stark shift in the local industry to consolidate behind the incumbent majority as the election year starts.
Inside Nova
Prince William supervisors hear options for senior center, library
The best option for upgrades to a senior center and library in Woodbridge is a new facility, a consultant told the Board of County Supervisors last week. Debbie Robison of SWSG presented a master plan for the Potomac Community Library and Woodbridge Senior Center to supervisors Jan. 24. SWSG considered...
Inside Nova
Bed Bath and Beyond closing three stores in Northern Virginia
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including three in Northern Virginia, as the struggling retailer faces bankruptcy. The announcement comes six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round include the stores...
Inside Nova
Culpeper woman publishes bilingual book
Carole Kastrinos grew up in a large multicultural family with lots of siblings, speaking several languages including French, Spanish, Italian and Greek. In her latest published book, Kastrinos combined her language and writing skills to publish a bilingual book in December. Based on a true story, The Richest Poor Man/El...
Inside Nova
Local students building 4Girls 4Change nonprofit
Four local students are overseeing an organization dedicated to making a difference in their community by reducing food waste. Niveda Mahesh, a senior at Woodbridge High School, is the president of a nonprofit called 4Girls 4Change that helps build sustainable solutions for local restaurants to reduce their food waste. Through the program, restaurants can donate unused food to those in need rather than have it end up in landfills.
Inside Nova
Feb. 3 high school boys basketball roundup: Hylton claims first district win of season on Shaun Farmer's buzzer beater
HYLTON 69, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 67: Shaun Farmer hit the game-winning basket at the buzzer as the visiting Bulldogs won their first Cardinal District game of the season Friday. Farmer finished with 25 points. Michael Sylla added 16 for Hylton (1-10, 4-16). This was the Bulldogs’ first win since a Dec. 2 victory over North Stafford to start the season 3-0.
Inside Nova
Republican announces campaign for Board of Supervisors in Woodbridge
Four of the five Democrats on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors are now being challenged in their reelection campaigns. Republican Jeannie LaCroix announced her campaign for the Woodbridge District seat on Friday. “I want to help. I want to listen,” she said in a press release. “I want...
Inside Nova
Culpeper celebrates Career and Technical Education Month
Culpeper County Public Schools' vision that every student be inspired, empowered and educated for success can be found throughout the schools’ unique programs, in their passionate teachers, and from their enthusiastic students. One of the best examples of this is Culpeper’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) offerings. Available for...
Comments / 0