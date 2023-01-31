YouTube fans know MrBeast as a guy who doles out fistfuls of cash and coordinates a massive team to put together life-changing challenges. His high energy videos and off-the-wall antics have translated into huge success for the YouTuber, to the point where he even has people trying to copy his style and build their own YouTube empires of one billion+ followers. And while his viewers may be used to the devil may care attitude that comes through in his more daring videos, MrBeast is well aware that the fun can't last forever. On a recent "Lex Fridman Podcast" appearance, MrBeast went deep on the topic of death. What started as a conversation about his "buried alive" challenge video evolved into a philosophical conversation about mortality.

22 DAYS AGO