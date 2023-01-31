Read full article on original website
Twitch’s Mega Popular AI Streamer Now Pulling In Thousands Of Viewers With Reaction Content
Artificial Intelligence is everywhere these days, with technologies like ChatGPT and DALL-E encroaching on human artistic creativity and expression. Sometimes it yields interestingly absurdist results, such as that AI-generated Seinfeld-like show Nothing, Forever. Other times, it feigns humanity, like the AI-controlled VTuber Neuro-sama, which has recently moved onto reacting to content in front of tens of thousands of Twitch chatters—and, according to its creator, has plans to work with “human streamers” in the future. Things are getting even weirder on the internet.
Netflix’s AI Anime Gets Roasted For Crediting Artist As ‘Human’
The anime community has been rife with controversy over AI-generated images. Today, Netflix joined the hot new trend of being ratioed online for terrible AI takes. The streaming platform not only produced a commercial project with AI, it tried to justify doing so by citing the “labor shortage” in the anime industry. Artists did not take this bullshit at face value, and they weren’t quiet about it either.
MrBeast Gets Real About His Death
YouTube fans know MrBeast as a guy who doles out fistfuls of cash and coordinates a massive team to put together life-changing challenges. His high energy videos and off-the-wall antics have translated into huge success for the YouTuber, to the point where he even has people trying to copy his style and build their own YouTube empires of one billion+ followers. And while his viewers may be used to the devil may care attitude that comes through in his more daring videos, MrBeast is well aware that the fun can't last forever. On a recent "Lex Fridman Podcast" appearance, MrBeast went deep on the topic of death. What started as a conversation about his "buried alive" challenge video evolved into a philosophical conversation about mortality.
Marvel Snap Players Think An Objectively Nice Emote Is Toxic
Fans of Marvel Snap, the hugely popular, free-to-play card game, have come to a conclusion: the Ms. Marvel emote, the one where she’s grinning cheerfully, winking a bit and throwing up a thumbs up, is actually toxic as hell. Ms. Marvel might as well be giving you the finger and stomping on your entrails after she stole your wallet.
Forspoken Actress Says She’s Isn’t Bothered By The Online Discourse, And More Power To Her
Square Enix’s new fantasy parkour game Forspoken has had a bit of a rocky launch in terms of public perception among gamers, who found its Joss Whedon-esque dialogue in advertisements cringe-inducing. However, Forspoken’s lead actress says she isn’t bothered by all the discourse the game’s dialogue has caused online, and honestly more power to her.
T-Pain Changed Music Forever, Now He's Coming For Twitch
2016 was T-Pain’s Twitch channel’s inaugural year, and it’s also the first time Pain remembers getting trolled. “At the time, my music career was kind of on a downward spiral,” he says during our Zoom call this Monday. “People were coming into my chat and telling me stuff like, ‘You’re only streaming because you don’t have any more music money.’ It wasn’t true, but it kind of hit home because I was thinking that same shit.”
Pedro Pascal Barely Remembers Getting Last Of Us Role Thanks To Ambien
Sometimes you get really excited or nervous and have trouble sleeping. So you take a sleeping aid to help you get some shuteye. I do it all the time, as my brain never lets me sleep peacefully. But after Pedro Pascal took his Ambien, he received a call confirming he got the job and would play Joel in The Last of Us on HBO, though he didn’t really recall any of that the next morning.
PSA: Claim The PS5’s Amazing PS Plus Collection Before It Disappears
The PlayStation Plus Collection is one of the best things the PS5 has going for it. Unfortunately, Sony’s killing it, and current subscribers only have a few months left to claim certified bangers like Bloodborne and Resident Evil 7 before the curated collection disappears for good. Sony broke the...
The Last Of Us Episode 3 Recap: The Ballad Of Bill And Frank
“Paying attention to things—it’s how we show love!”. First of all, if you’re reading these recaps in real time, you may note that this one is a few days late. Sorry, I got pinned down by clickers in the surprisingly mountainous terrain 10 miles west of Boston. Ah well, it only gave me more time to mull over this terrific episode of television.
Dead Space RemakeExploit Earns You Infinite Money, Ammo
Motive Studio’s Dead Space remake is a bloody slow-crawl to victory, one that might be made easier with an exploit spotted by a Reddit user earlier this week. The exploit lets players pop out endless Pulse Rifle ammo to exchange for currency, a process one commenter in that Reddit remembers using with the Detonator weapon in Dead Space 2. Though Motive’s remake made some changes to Dead Space, it looks like the franchise’s helpful exploit stays put. Keep reading to learn how to use it.
Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Rain Is Setting People Off
First, there was Spider-Man’s infamous Puddlegate. Then there were the not-so-watery streets of Cyberpunk 2077. Now it seems video game fans’ next watery, pre-release controversy involves the heavy rain seen in some early gameplay of the Resident Evil 4 remake. Some think it looks as bad as the awful-looking rain the GTA Trilogy remasters. Others are convinced it’s just video compression. And remember: None of them have actually played the game yet.
Genshin Impact’s Queer Backlash, Explained
The Genshin Impact community can’t seem to stop harassing its voice actors. A few days ago, a queer Genshin voice actor made a negative tweet about “fujoshi,” a term most commonly attributed to straight women who consume anime media about gay men. The resulting firestorm of online harassment not only ensnared them and another Genshin voice actor. It also showed how perilous it is for queer people to advocate for themselves on the internet—especially as public faces of a video game with millions of players.
A Massive Legend of Zelda Lego Set Might’ve Leaked
For years, Lego and Nintendo fans alike have dreamed of a Legend of Zelda-themed set being released. And for years that seemed unlikely to ever happen, until Lego and Nintendo started working together on Mario sets and people wondered if maybe, just maybe, Zelda was next. Now, after last year’s evidence that such a set was in the works, a Zelda-themed Lego set has seemingly leaked via a private consumer survey and people are excited.
