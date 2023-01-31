Read full article on original website
Kotaku
Report: EA Cancels Joint Apex Legends And Titanfall Game
Titanfall 2 fans have been desperate for something resembling a sequel for years now, and it sounds like Electronic Arts may have just cancelled the next best thing. Bloomberg reports that a project called Titanfall Legends was quietly cancelled yesterday amid a series of other cuts at the FIFA game publisher.
Kotaku
PSA: Claim The PS5’s Amazing PS Plus Collection Before It Disappears
The PlayStation Plus Collection is one of the best things the PS5 has going for it. Unfortunately, Sony’s killing it, and current subscribers only have a few months left to claim certified bangers like Bloodborne and Resident Evil 7 before the curated collection disappears for good. Sony broke the...
Kotaku
Overwatch 2 Tweak Lets Players Earn Skins For Free Again, But There’s A Catch
It seems like polarizing sequels retreating back to features from their earlier games is en vogue. After Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 promised a few tweaks to make the game feel more like the first one, Overwatch 2 is now joining in on the fun of reversing changes that made fans deeply unhappy.
Kotaku
Netflix’s AI Anime Gets Roasted For Crediting Artist As ‘Human’
The anime community has been rife with controversy over AI-generated images. Today, Netflix joined the hot new trend of being ratioed online for terrible AI takes. The streaming platform not only produced a commercial project with AI, it tried to justify doing so by citing the “labor shortage” in the anime industry. Artists did not take this bullshit at face value, and they weren’t quiet about it either.
Kotaku
Twitch’s Mega Popular AI Streamer Now Pulling In Thousands Of Viewers With Reaction Content
Artificial Intelligence is everywhere these days, with technologies like ChatGPT and DALL-E encroaching on human artistic creativity and expression. Sometimes it yields interestingly absurdist results, such as that AI-generated Seinfeld-like show Nothing, Forever. Other times, it feigns humanity, like the AI-controlled VTuber Neuro-sama, which has recently moved onto reacting to content in front of tens of thousands of Twitch chatters—and, according to its creator, has plans to work with “human streamers” in the future. Things are getting even weirder on the internet.
Kotaku
Overwatch 2 Will Start Banning People Who Team Up With Cheaters
Blizzard announced in a February 1 update blog that it’s taking a new, more aggressive approach to Overwatch 2 cheating. The developer will no longer ban just cheaters themselves—though it boasts already wiping out “over 50,000 accounts that we found to be cheating since the launch of Overwatch 2”—but also anyone that plays with a cheater.
Kotaku
Yet Another Online Game Is Shutting Down, Devs Promise 'Private Server' PC Version
What a week. It was only Tuesday that we wrote about Rumbleverse, a battle royale game that was shutting down less than six months after launch. Now, on Thursday, we’ve got another, only this time it’s Knockout City. Game director Jeremy Russo shared the news in a blog...
Kotaku
Resident Evil 4 RemakeRemoves Ashley’s Health Bar, Adds Side-Quests
In a new Game Informer cover story, Capcom detailed some of the changes that the hotly anticipated remake of Resident Evil 4 is making to the original, hugely influential horror game. One of the major changes coming to the RE4 remake revolves around how Ashley Graham (not the supermodel) works...
Kotaku
A Massive Legend of Zelda Lego Set Might’ve Leaked
For years, Lego and Nintendo fans alike have dreamed of a Legend of Zelda-themed set being released. And for years that seemed unlikely to ever happen, until Lego and Nintendo started working together on Mario sets and people wondered if maybe, just maybe, Zelda was next. Now, after last year’s evidence that such a set was in the works, a Zelda-themed Lego set has seemingly leaked via a private consumer survey and people are excited.
