NASDAQ

State Street Increases Position in Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.79MM shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS). This represents 8.72% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.82MM shares and 4.98% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Parnassus Investments Cuts Stake in Levi Strauss & (LEVI)

Fintel reports that Parnassus Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.47MM shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). This represents 3.583% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 5.44MM shares and 5.54% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ

Upmc Cuts Stake in Evolent Health (EVH)

Fintel reports that Upmc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.91MM shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH). This represents 5.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2018 they reported 6.43MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.16MM shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT). This represents 5.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 9.59MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

State Street Increases Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX). This represents 7.31% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.71MM shares and 5.48% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.91MM shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE). This represents 8.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 8, 2021 they reported 2.91MM shares and 4.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 68.72% and an increase in total ownership of 3.31% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Westfield Capital Management Co Increases Position in Innoviva (INVA)

Fintel reports that Westfield Capital Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.68MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

Solar Capital (SLRC) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Solar Capital said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ

State Street Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.04MM shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE). This represents 5.06% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.54MM shares and 5.44% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.02MM shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 12.28MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ

State Street Cuts Stake in Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.83MM shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU). This represents 5.19% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Updates Holdings in NetApp (NTAP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.30MM shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 18.50MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 38.05MM shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 38.13MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Universal (UVV) Declares $0.79 Dividend

Universal said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.25MM shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.27MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.23MM shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 10.01MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ

Invesco Increases Position in Antero Midstream Partners (AM)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 33.30MM shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM). This represents 7.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 31.35MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

LightShed Partners Initiates Coverage of Meta Platforms (META) with Buy Recommendation

On January 31, 2023, LightShed Partners initiated coverage of Meta Platforms with a Buy recommendation. As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $156.99. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of $148.97.

