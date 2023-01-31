Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.91MM shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE). This represents 8.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 8, 2021 they reported 2.91MM shares and 4.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 68.72% and an increase in total ownership of 3.31% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

