Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.54MM shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO). This represents 8.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.51MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.59% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

22 HOURS AGO