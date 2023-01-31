Read full article on original website
Jey Uso Addresses SmackDown Absence Amid Bloodline Uncertainty
Jey Uso has addressed his SmackDown absence amid uncertainty surrounding his allegiance to the Bloodline faction. At Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns, after the Tribal Chief ordered Zayn to brutalize Kevin Owens with a steel chair. Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso then beat Zayn down, after...
Photo: Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look Amid WWE Return Rumors
Matt Riddle has shown off his new look on social media amid his WWE hiatus and rumors about a return to the ring. Riddle was written off TV on the December 5 edition of Raw, after he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. A report...
Former WWE Star Set To Face EC3 For Upcoming NWA Event
Some major updates have emerged regarding an upcoming National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) pay-per-view event. The show – NWA Nuff Said – will take place on February 11 in Tampa Bay, Florida. At the event, former WWE star Alex Riley will take on EC3 under his real name of...
Ronda Rousey WrestleMania 39 Plans Revealed
News has emerged of ‘locked in’ plans for a Ronda Rousey match at WWE WrestleMania 39 on April 1 and April 2 2023. In the new issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer reports:. “For WrestleMania, the locked in matches at this point are Reigns...
Popular Star Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW
Adam Cole has commented on his NXT run, explaining why he chose to leave WWE and sign with AEW. Cole was one of the most decorated talents in NXT history, winning the brand’s North American, Tag Team, and main NXT titles during his tenure on the then Black and Gold brand.
Photo: Bray Wyatt Shows Off Gruesome Injury
WWE SmackDown star Bray Wyatt has shown off a hand injury of his own following Dijak’s injury at NXT Vengeance Day. At the February 4 special, Dijak appeared to suffer a broken finger in his NXT North American Championship match against Wes Lee. Following the bout, Dijak shared a...
Report: ‘A Lot More Cuts’ In WWE Since Vince McMahon Return
A report has revealed that there have been more cuts in WWE across different departments of the corporate side of the company. Further to previous reports that WWE is performing office cuts, Dave Meltzer has provided further insight. In the current Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Meltzer writes:. “There have...
WWE Releases Incredible Elimination Chamber Poster With Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn
The long awaited match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn is officially set. Following the amazing angle to close out the Royal Rumble premium live event last weekend, Sami and Roman both appeared on last night’s SmackDown. Sami appeared wearing a hoodie designed to disguise his identity, jumping Reigns...
Rey Mysterio Confronted By WWE Stars At NASCAR Race Track
Rey Mysterio was confronted by a group of WWE stars at a NASCAR race track. Over the past few months, WWE have been shooting out-of-the-arena angles involving Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays saw Dominik and Rey interact with the latter angle leading to a character change...
Former ROH Champion Believes His Character Could Be The Greatest In Professional Wrestling
A former ROH World Champion believes his character could be the greatest in professional wrestling. Despite a run with WWE in the 90s as Jean-Pierre LaFitte, most wrestling fans know PCO for his late career resurgence as “The French Frankenstein”. Perfect Creation One had a prominent run in Ring of Honor, where he won the ROH World Championship, Tag Team Championship and Six-Man Tag Team Championships.
Real Reason For ‘Last Minute’ Change To Ronda Rousey Title Plans
The real reason why Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the end of 2022 has been revealed. Flair made her WWE return on the December 30 edition of SmackDown, after months away from TV. On this show, she challenged for Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Title...
SmackDown Kicks Off With Status Update On The Bloodline
Recapping the heartbreaking moments at the end of the Royal Rumble featuring Sami Zayn and the Bloodline, SmackDown started off with an update. Kayla Braxton was awaiting the arrival the Bloodline in the parking lot area of the arena, hoping to catch a word with Roman Reigns. While the SUV...
Every Title Change In WWE Of 2023
This page will keep track of every title change that happens in WWE throughout 2023, including NXT. Defeated: Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (c), Andre Chase & Duke Hudson, Pretty Deadly. Reign Number: 1. Where: NXT Vengeance Day. Reign: Ongoing. Think you’re a wrestling mastermind? Well you can prove it...
‘Locked In’ John Cena Match For WrestleMania 39 Confirmed
It’s being reported that a John Cena match is ‘locked in’ for the upcoming WWE premium live event WrestleMania 39 on April 1 & 2 2023. In the current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer reports:. “For WrestleMania, the locked in matches at...
Mandy Rose Reacts To NXT Vengeance Day
Mandy Rose has reacted to NXT Vengeance Day, the premium live event that she was previously advertised for before departing the company. Although they lost in their efforts to reclaim the NXT Women’s Championship for Toxic Attraction, the duo gave their all against Roxanne Perez. And while it remains...
Clarification On WWE Working With Indie Promotions
A new report has provided some clarification on NXT star Ivy Nile’s upcoming appearance for independent promotion Reality of Wrestling. The Reality of Wrestling promotion, owned by NXT commentator Booker T, recently announced a working relationship with WWE, revealing that Ivy Nile will be in action on the promotion’s February 11 show.
WrestleMania 39 Card Leaked
A look at several planned matches that have been leaked for WrestleMania 39, as well as how the rest of the card could shape up. WrestleMania season is fast approaching, so let’s take a look…. Official WrestleMania 39 Matches. We’re now just two months out from WrestleMania and starting...
Popular Star Says He Will Ride Or Die With AEW
Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has discussed his decision to join the promotion during its early days in 2019. Following an eight year run with WWE, Moxley made his AEW debut at the end of Double or Nothing 2019, AEW’s inaugural event. Since then, Moxley has become one...
Popular WWE Act Gift Championship Belt To NASCAR Cup Series Champion
A popular WWE act has gifted a championship belt to the NASCAR Cup Series Champion. On the February 3 edition of SmackDown, WWE previewed the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at the LA Coliseum this weekend with an entertaining segment featuring Rey Mysterio, The New Day and The Judgment Day. During...
Top WWE Raw Star To Make NXT Return On February 7 Episode
A top WWE Raw star is set to make their NXT return on this Tuesday’s episode. At NXT Vengeance Day, Roxanne Perez defeated Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin in a triple threat match to retain the NXT Women’s Championship. During the course of the bout, the former NXT...
