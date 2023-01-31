Read full article on original website
WWE Hall of Fame wrestler hospitalized, fighting for his life
“Superstar” Billy Graham is fighting for his life. A GoFundMe has been created for the wrestling legend, which is asking for $25,000 to help the former WWF heavyweight champion. An update on his condition was posted on Wednesday. Friends, Wayne (Billy) has had a very rough run lately. He...
Hulk Hogan's Rep Gives Health Update Following Claims He's Paralyzed
Hogan's rep shared how the wrestler is doing after his recent back surgery.
Legendary former WWE wrestler has died
Legendary professional wrestler Lanny Poffo has died, according to reports. No cause of death has been reported. The death of Poffo, who is the brother of the “Macho Man” Randy Savage, was first reported by WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. “With a very, very...
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Wanted Sable To Leave WWE Before They Could Get Married
Rena Marlette Lesnar, better known by her ring name Sable, was among the most popular WWE divas of the Attitude Era. She has had two stints with WWE, and her return to the company happened quickly, considering the ugly fallout of her first departure. It was during her second run in WWE that Sable crossed paths with her current spouse, Brock Lesnar.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Addresses Mandy Rose Being Released By WWE
Shawn Michaels has commented WWE releasing former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose after she held the championship for over one year. The December 13, 2022 edition of WWE NXT was the last time Mandy Rose was seen on WWE programming after a five year run in the company. At the time, Rose had been the NXT Women’s Champion for an incredible 413 days after running through most of the roster. On that episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez (who earned the title shot a few days earlier) challenged and beat Rose for the title in the main event of the show.
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae
Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
PWMania
Significant Number of Employees Released From WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Return
When a company is looking to sell, it is normal for it to lay off some of its employees in order to reduce expenses and make the company as profitable as possible. WWE is no exception, especially now that Vince McMahon has returned. Following McMahon’s return to the company as...
ComicBook
Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed, Update on Rumored WrestleMania Matches
Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania. WWE United States Champion Austin...
tjrwrestling.net
Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At Age 68
Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68 years old. The news of his death was shared by his friend, WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan on social media. “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Apologise For Being A Bully
A former WWE Hall Of Famer and Intercontinental Champion has admitted he was a bully to a fellow superstar, and hopes to get the opportunity to apologize to him in the future. Charles Wright wore plenty of hats during his time in WWE – and whilst he gained notoriety under the guises of Kama and Papa Shango, perhaps the most attention came from his time as the literal hat-wearing Godfather.
Washington Examiner
Lanny Poffo dead: Macho Man Randy Savage's brother dies at 68
Former professional wrestler Lanny Poffo, who was the younger brother of Randy "Macho Man" Savage, died at 68 years old. WWE Hall of Famer, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, announced the news on Thursday. "With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our...
Sami Zayn gets a new WWE shirt after fallout with Roman Reigns
For the first time in the 2023 calendar year and in almost a calendar year, Sami Zayn is a man without a faction in WWE. Now sure, technically, Zayn most likely has Kevin Owens, who he saved at the end of the Royal Rumble, and maybe Jey Uso too, who walked away from his family after he watched Reigns once again take things too far in his megalomaniacal pursuit of power at all costs, but The Bloodline no longer recognizes him as a member, “The Honorary Uce” he is not, and in the end, “The Underdog from the Underground” is just… Sami Zayn.
Wrestle Zone
WWE SmackDown Results (2/3/23)
Check out last week’s coverage: WWE SmackDown Results (1/27/23) is. Kayla Braxton is in the parking lot as The Bloodline arrives. As she tries to get a word with Reigns, he ignores her. Paul Heyman tells Braxton they can’t confirm or deny Jey Usos’ place in the Bloodline at this time.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Recently Had Sit-Down With Former Big Name WWE Star
Though he's been adamant about his retirement from the squared circle, Dave Bautista, known as Batista in the ring, still enjoys visiting his wrestling home whenever he has a chance. On December 30, "The Animal" returned to WWE for the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. There, he caught up with old friend and current Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, backstage.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
wrestletalk.com
‘Locked In’ John Cena Match For WrestleMania 39 Confirmed
It’s being reported that a John Cena match is ‘locked in’ for the upcoming WWE premium live event WrestleMania 39 on April 1 & 2 2023. In the current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer reports:. “For WrestleMania, the locked in matches at...
