NJ.com

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler hospitalized, fighting for his life

“Superstar” Billy Graham is fighting for his life. A GoFundMe has been created for the wrestling legend, which is asking for $25,000 to help the former WWF heavyweight champion. An update on his condition was posted on Wednesday. Friends, Wayne (Billy) has had a very rough run lately. He...
PennLive.com

Legendary former WWE wrestler has died

Legendary professional wrestler Lanny Poffo has died, according to reports. No cause of death has been reported. The death of Poffo, who is the brother of the “Macho Man” Randy Savage, was first reported by WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. “With a very, very...
OnlyHomers

WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
ringsidenews.com

Brock Lesnar Wanted Sable To Leave WWE Before They Could Get Married

Rena Marlette Lesnar, better known by her ring name Sable, was among the most popular WWE divas of the Attitude Era. She has had two stints with WWE, and her return to the company happened quickly, considering the ugly fallout of her first departure. It was during her second run in WWE that Sable crossed paths with her current spouse, Brock Lesnar.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
tjrwrestling.net

Shawn Michaels Addresses Mandy Rose Being Released By WWE

Shawn Michaels has commented WWE releasing former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose after she held the championship for over one year. The December 13, 2022 edition of WWE NXT was the last time Mandy Rose was seen on WWE programming after a five year run in the company. At the time, Rose had been the NXT Women’s Champion for an incredible 413 days after running through most of the roster. On that episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez (who earned the title shot a few days earlier) challenged and beat Rose for the title in the main event of the show.
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
ComicBook

Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
tjrwrestling.net

Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At Age 68

Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68 years old. The news of his death was shared by his friend, WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan on social media. “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Apologise For Being A Bully

A former WWE Hall Of Famer and Intercontinental Champion has admitted he was a bully to a fellow superstar, and hopes to get the opportunity to apologize to him in the future. Charles Wright wore plenty of hats during his time in WWE – and whilst he gained notoriety under the guises of Kama and Papa Shango, perhaps the most attention came from his time as the literal hat-wearing Godfather.
Washington Examiner

Lanny Poffo dead: Macho Man Randy Savage's brother dies at 68

Former professional wrestler Lanny Poffo, who was the younger brother of Randy "Macho Man" Savage, died at 68 years old. WWE Hall of Famer, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, announced the news on Thursday. "With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our...
ClutchPoints

Sami Zayn gets a new WWE shirt after fallout with Roman Reigns

For the first time in the 2023 calendar year and in almost a calendar year, Sami Zayn is a man without a faction in WWE. Now sure, technically, Zayn most likely has Kevin Owens, who he saved at the end of the Royal Rumble, and maybe Jey Uso too, who walked away from his family after he watched Reigns once again take things too far in his megalomaniacal pursuit of power at all costs, but The Bloodline no longer recognizes him as a member, “The Honorary Uce” he is not, and in the end, “The Underdog from the Underground” is just… Sami Zayn.
Wrestle Zone

WWE SmackDown Results (2/3/23)

Check out last week’s coverage: WWE SmackDown Results (1/27/23) is. Kayla Braxton is in the parking lot as The Bloodline arrives. As she tries to get a word with Reigns, he ignores her. Paul Heyman tells Braxton they can’t confirm or deny Jey Usos’ place in the Bloodline at this time.
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Recently Had Sit-Down With Former Big Name WWE Star

Though he's been adamant about his retirement from the squared circle, Dave Bautista, known as Batista in the ring, still enjoys visiting his wrestling home whenever he has a chance. On December 30, "The Animal" returned to WWE for the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. There, he caught up with old friend and current Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, backstage.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More

The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
wrestletalk.com

‘Locked In’ John Cena Match For WrestleMania 39 Confirmed

It’s being reported that a John Cena match is ‘locked in’ for the upcoming WWE premium live event WrestleMania 39 on April 1 & 2 2023. In the current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer reports:. “For WrestleMania, the locked in matches at...

