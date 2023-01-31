Read full article on original website
Smile Digital Health Closes $30M to Expand Health Data Fabric Platform
– Smile CDR Inc. (doing business as Smile Digital Health) (“Smile”), a FHIR® health data fabric (HDF) and exchange solutions provider raises $30M in Series B growth capital led by existing investors including UPMC Enterprises. – Founded in 2016, Smile’s HDF platform uses industry-leading HDF architecture and...
Accenture, UKG Partners with Ardent Health Services to Transform Workforce Management
– Accenture, UKG and Ardent Health Services announced a collaboration to help Ardent Health Services improve workforce visibility and agility across its network of 30 hospitals and 200 sites of care. – Ardent is using technology to transform its workforce operations and empower frontline talent with more flexible scheduling solutions...
Why Proactive Patient Engagement Is The Pathway to Better Care Outcomes in 2023
When it comes to consumer engagement, other industries have had a significant head start. For years, retailers, banks, and other customer-centric organizations have been working hard on curating digital experiences that simplify, personalize, and secure interactions and transactions with their consumer base. Accessing your savings account through an app is...
Curebase Launches Remote First DTx Research Platform
– Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical trials, announced the release of its integrated software and services package for digital therapeutics (DTx) trials that accelerates enrollment and allows sponsors to launch their studies faster. – Available now, the new Curebase offering includes the first one-stop-shop decentralized clinical...
Upstream Healthcare Selects Innovaccer to Scale Value-Based Care Model Nationwide
– Innovaccer Inc. announced that UpStream Healthcare, one of the fastest-growing value-based primary healthcare provider solutions in the country, has entered into a multi-year partnership agreement to more than double its population on Innovaccer’s cloud-native platform over the next year, and will use it to scale UpStream’s unique value-based care model nationwide.
New Generation Of Edibles - Cleaner, Safer & With Faster Onset: Cannabis Innovator And DTL Partner To Set A Standard
Marijuana edibles company, 1906, confirmed Tuesday is has partnered with with Day Three Labs (DTL) to bring a new line of edibles to market powered by Unlokt. This is a data-backed, novel protein-based delivery technology that only uses two ingredients, protein and cannabis, for a cleaner, safer, faster and more predictable edibles experience.
Prepare to Be Tracked: Face Pay May Block People from Using Public Necessities Without Providing Facial Recognition
Imagine a future where you have to pay for everything with your face. If you're unable to provide facial recognition to authorities, you'll be restricted from accessing basic necessities like transportation, banks, and stores, effectively isolating you from society.
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
thepennyhoarder.com
No Experience Required for This Job With Benefits at Red Ventures
Red Ventures, a digital media company, is hiring a customer experience professional in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming. This is a full-time remote position, and your schedule will fall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST weekdays, plus a rotating Saturday...
Wildflower Health & HTC Launch Statewide Value-Based Maternity Care Model in NJ
– Today, Wildflower Health and the Healthcare Transformation Consortium (HTC), a collaborative of independent health systems in New Jersey, announced a new partnership to launch a value-based maternity care initiative. The collaborative, which is powered by Wildflower Health, aims to serve as a national blueprint for approaches to closing maternal care gaps and improving equity.
Half of Grocers Are Boosting Their Omnichannel Data Capabilities
As grocers invest in their omnichannel offerings, PYMNTS research shows data analytics are a priority. Grocers are looking to unify their capabilities across digital and in-store experiences, and to do this, they need a clear picture of how shoppers behave across different channels. Take, for instance, Walmart, the world’s largest...
Disclo Raises $5M for Health Disclosures & Accommodation Management Platform
Today, Disclo announced a $5M seed round led by General Catalyst to help employers maintain compliance by tracking, managing, and reporting on health disclosure + accommodation requests in the workplace. – Disclo acts as a third-party verifier, authenticating that a disability is legitimate and that the appropriate accommodation is required,...
TechCrunch
TrueBiz aims to help financial services providers onboard business customers faster, avoid fraud
But due diligence doesn’t just apply to investors pouring money into startups, or companies acquiring other companies. Businesses, especially those operating in financial services, also have to conduct an appropriate amount of due diligence, for example, to avoid fraud. As recently as December, a congressional report accused several fintechs,...
M&A: Science 37 Acquires Vault Health’s Life Sciences Platform
– Science 37 Holdings, Inc., the industry-leading Metasite announced it has acquired life sciences platform from Vault Health, a national leader in remote diagnostics and COVID testing, to further enhance clinical trial workflow orchestration and data interoperability capabilities of the Science 37 platform. – The asset purchase accelerates Science 37’s...
argusjournal.com
BEBUZEE, INC. (OTC: ENGA) Readies for Imminent Beta Test Launch of Proprietary mobile “SuperApp” & Complimentary Website
MIAMI, FLORIDA, January 31, 2023 — McapMediaWire — The executive management team of Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC: ENGA) announced today that the corporation’s Cayman Islands-based development team has entered into the final stages of preparation for a beta launch of its revolutionary “SuperApp” and complimentary website. Bebuzee’s proprietary SuperApp and mirror marketplace website.
Edifecs and VirtualHealth Partner to Automate Prior Authorization
– Today, Edifecs and VirtualHealth, a medical management company, announced a new partnership automated prior authorization to VirtualHealth’s HELIOS® platform for healthcare payer and provider clients. – The Edifecs solution will automate and optimize the prior authorization process across HELIOS to significantly reduce the administrative burden, alleviate friction...
freightwaves.com
GoFreight raises $23M to automate freight forwarding workflows and expand its workforce
GoFreight, a Los Angeles-based provider of cloud-based software for the freight forwarding industry, recently announced it raised $23 million through a Series A funding round. Flex Capital and Headline led the fundraise, with participation from FX Venture Partners, Palm Drive Capital, Mucker Capital, Cornerstone Ventures and Red Building Capital. GoFreight...
ProKidney Taps CVS Health Clinical Trail Services for Precision Recruitment
– CVS Health Clinical Trial Services and late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company ProKidney Corp. today announced a collaboration to enroll patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease into the proact 1 (REGEN-006) Phase 3 clinical trial of REACT®. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, REACT® (REnal Autologous Cell Therapy),...
How Chatbots Can Be the Next Best Thing in Healthcare
Today’s healthcare facilities are facing critical staffing problems. Over 19% of U.S. hospitals are experiencing staffing shortages, according to government data posted earlier this year. Caused primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses and doctors have left hospitals and healthcare clinics because of the dangerous, high-stress conditions. More recently, the U.S. saw rulings and changes that could affect an individual’s access to healthcare – driving more questions and concerns from patients about how they might be impacted.
Prisma Health Moves to the Innovaccer Health Cloud
– South Carolina’s largest health system, Prisma Health selects the Innovaccer Health Cloud to be its primary value-based care platform for analytics, workflow, and Snowflake data platform management. – With the Innovaccer Health Cloud’s data and analytics platform, Prisma Health can integrate disparate EHRs and other healthcare systems to...
