WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Makes Bold Statement On Twitter After Bloodline Betrayal At Royal Rumble
WWE star is clearly done with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, as he showed off a photo on Twitter of exactly how he feels!. Sami Zayn has broken his Twitter silence after the shocking conclusion to the Royal Rumble featuring the major storyline angle between him, the Bloodline and Kevin Owens.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance
Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Ribbed By Triple H At The Royal Rumble
A WWE star has revealed how Triple H was behind a rib that played out on live television during the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is always a night of high drama and surprises in WWE. Both of those were realised during the night with Booker T, Chelsea Green, and Nia Jax providing the surprises while Sami Zayn and The Bloodline brought the drama to close the show.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Recalls Her First Encounter With Trish Stratus
A WWE star has recalled her first encounter with Trish Stratus. Zelina Vega signed with WWE in 2017 and soon started as a manager on the NXT brand. Growing up a fan of the company and the business, it was a dream come true. Two of the WWE star’s biggest...
PWMania
Several Top WWE Stars Doing Strong Merchandise Numbers
WWE began the road to WrestleMania 39 in April, following last Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, which was capped off with a hot angle in which Sami Zayn finally turned on The Bloodline only to be beaten down. Cody Rhodes won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, earning the right to...
tjrwrestling.net
Returning WWE Superstar Defeats The Miz On Raw
A WWE Superstar not seen for many months made their return to Monday Night Raw a triumphant one as they defeated The Miz. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Nia Jax’s WWE Status After Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax’s return to WWE may not be a long-term deal after all, as multiple signs point to her not being fully back with the promotion. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Jax was the #30 entrant in the Women’s Rumble match in her first WWE appearance since being released in November 2021.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Could Still Book Huge Brock Lesnar Match After Royal Rumble Tease
Brock Lesnar is a highly decorated and accomplished pro wrestler with a wealth of achievements, including winning the Royal Rumble twice. He is widely considered one of the most successful in the history of the industry. After what transpired at the Royal Rumble, it is evident that WWE will have Lesnar feud with Bobby Lashley. That being said, it seems WWE still has another huge match planned for Lesnar in the future.
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn flew to Jay Briscoe’s funeral immediately after WWE Royal Rumble
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were among the many people in attendance to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. The late wrestler passed away earlier this month after being in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. The funeral was streamed on the Laurel School...
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Star Revealed As Maximum Male Models’ Stylist
The Maximum Male Models made a surprising appearance on this week’s episode of Raw. ma.çé and mån.sôör began titillating the juices of our guilty pleasures back in May of 2022 as a part of the SmackDown brand, where they remained with Maxxine Dupri until this week’s Raw debut appearance.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. At last year’s Bound For Glory event, Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling as the surprise opponent for Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. Dango then once against appeared for IMPACT on...
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Calls Top WWE Star “Selfish S.O.B.”
Seth Rollins had some strong words to say about a former WWE rival that had an impressive showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. When it comes to interviews, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is known for speaking his mind. Whether he’s doing it as a character or simply speaking as his true self, Rollins is known to ruffle feathers a bit. Recently, Rollins called former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk a “cancer” among other things as he made it clear that WWE doesn’t want Punk back even if he is available.
Wrestling Observer Live: WWE business surge, WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, RAW
Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including WWE's recent business surge, WrestleMania and Elimination Chamber, Royal Rumble business stats, the RAW report, Kota Ibushi and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~! Right Click Save ...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Threatens To Beat WWE Royal Rumble Standout's 'Stupid Ass'
Chris Jericho's in-character tweets rarely fail to rile up wrestling fans. On Tuesday, "The Ocho" was at it once again while responding to comments made by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who recently said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that it was an honor and privilege to be "jobbed out" to GUNTHER at Saturday's Men's Royal Rumble Match. Booker further stressed that he would "rather be jobbed out by GUNTHER than GUNTHER be jobbed out by me any day of the week" while discussing his brief cameo in WWE's battle royal.
