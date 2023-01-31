Khloe Kardashian has been Tristan Thompson‘s rock since the sudden death of his beloved mother, Andrea, on Jan. 5 — leading some to believe that the pain caused by the tragedy has caused Khloe to consider giving their relationship another try. However, a source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that this is simply not going to happen. “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this,” the source said.

16 DAYS AGO