People Are Sharing The Things They Don't Buy Anymore Because They Have Gotten Too Expensive, And There Were A Few Items On This List I Didn't Realize Had Gone Up In Price

By Brian Galindo
 4 days ago

If there is one thing we can all agree on it's that almost everything right now has gotten way more expensive. And recently, Reddit user Free_Hat_McCullough posted this question to the AskReddit community: "What has gotten so expensive that you just don’t buy it anymore?"

Martin/ Fox / Via giphy.com

Well, people were more than happy to share the things they stopped buying because the prices have gone up way too much on them. Here are some of the top and best comments:

1. "I used to love DiGiorno frozen pizzas when they were $5. Now they’re about $8–10."

AltruisticConcert303

"I noticed this recently, frozen pizza prices are out of control!"

buttstuff2023

"Even the Aldi frozen pizzas have gone up in price!"

Iwantedtorunwild

Trongnguyen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. "Fast food."

not_suddenly_satire

"It's $10–15 for a combo at some places. It's really made me stop eating so much fast food and consider what places I'll fast food at. If Taco Bell costs as much as Chipotle might as well eat there. I was eating at sit-down places before their prices shot up too — it's $20 minimum for so many places.

I have really gotten good at eating at home."

Iteria

Ziga Plahutar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. "A lot of cereal brands."

hmt5592

"I don’t buy cereal unless it’s on sale. Some of the boxes are like $8."

Free_Hat_McCullough

Douglas Sacha / Getty Images

4. "Coca-Cola."

Fabulous-Airline5848

"Bought my husband a 12-pack this a week and it was $9."

Free_Hat_McCullough

"Yup. Came here to say soda. Long gone are the days of 4 for $10 12-packs. Wholesale stores like Sam's/Costco sell it reasonably but I’m not going in there just for a couple items like soda.Average here is $7.99 for a 12-pack. Outrageous."

phpisuber01

Lemon_tm / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. "Clothes, it's killing me already but I truly don't need another item."

LauraT45

Monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. "Live concerts."

cabinguy11

"I went to my first concert since before COVID over the summer. Outside venue, lawn-seating tickets were $75. A beer was $20. Plate of three street tacos $25."

Free_Hat_McCullough

"Where I live, major national acts tickets start at $250 for the nosebleed seats or obstructed views, and you will pay another $15–30 bucks for parking."

cabinguy11

Bernardbodo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. "Cable television. I can’t watch my favorite shows anymore, but I’m saving $80 month."

LugiUviyvi

Klh49 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. "Um, $5.50 for potato chips? Pure greed."

primitivedreamer

"I skipped the chips this week because none of what I wanted was on sale. I believe the family-sized Ruffles was like $5.99 and the regular bag’s were $3.99. What a ripoff."

Free_Hat_McCullough

Fuatkose / Getty Images

9. "I don’t buy a lot of ice cream, but I noticed yesterday that one of the brands has gone to 1.44 quart containers. That’s gonna be good cranky old man fodder: 'Back in my day they sold ice cream in half-gallons!'"

Amiiboid

Fermate / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. "Used to always have a bowl of soup at lunch. About a year ago was able to pick up three tins for £2.50 and now they are £1.80 each. Really going to need to learn how to make a massive pot of it sometime."

Hanamafana

Traveler1116 / Getty Images

11. "Butter."

talesfromthestore

"Butter is ridiculous. Crazy that $3.98 is a good price for a box of four sticks."

Free_Hat_McCullough

Twoellis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. "I think perfume is about to hit my list. It’s insanely expensive!"

Quizzymo

Marisa9 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. "Candy. On the plus side, I've lost weight so...good I guess?"

No_Dragonfly_1894

Karandaev / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. "For me it's cheese, I paid around €2 for 400g about a year ago, last I checked the same package — with less grams — costs about €3.80."

Alone-Strawberry1101

Rossella De Berti / Getty Images

15. "New video games. Seriously, a new video game is like $100, before the season pass. It's ridiculous. There are only one or two games I'll buy on day one now. Other than that I'll wait for a big discount."

KingGuy420

Simpson33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. "Little Debbie snacks. Three dollars for a zebra cake?"

CJustSomeone

"I bought a pack of Hostess Cupcakes the other day when I was paying for gas. Got outside and looked at my receipt and it was $2.79!"

WakingOwl1

Jeff Greenberg / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

And lastly...

17. "Streaming services."

Horror_Path_2441

"All the streaming services. It's incredible how cheap DVDs and TV box sets are. The best thing: YOU OWN THEM AND NEVER HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE OR TV SHOW DISAPPEARING BECAUSE OF CORPORATE DECISIONS."

throwawayKen1114

Simpson33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You can read the full thread of responses on Reddit .

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

