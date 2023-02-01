People Are Sharing The Things They Don't Buy Anymore Because They Have Gotten Too Expensive, And There Were A Few Items On This List I Didn't Realize Had Gone Up In Price
If there is one thing we can all agree on it's that almost everything right now has gotten way more expensive. And recently, Reddit user Free_Hat_McCullough posted this question to the AskReddit community: "What has gotten so expensive that you just don’t buy it anymore?"Martin/ Fox / Via giphy.com
Well, people were more than happy to share the things they stopped buying because the prices have gone up way too much on them. Here are some of the top and best comments:
1. "I used to love DiGiorno frozen pizzas when they were $5. Now they’re about $8–10."
2. "Fast food."
3. "A lot of cereal brands."
4. "Coca-Cola."
5. "Clothes, it's killing me already but I truly don't need another item."
6. "Live concerts."
7. "Cable television. I can’t watch my favorite shows anymore, but I’m saving $80 month."
8. "Um, $5.50 for potato chips? Pure greed."
9. "I don’t buy a lot of ice cream, but I noticed yesterday that one of the brands has gone to 1.44 quart containers. That’s gonna be good cranky old man fodder: 'Back in my day they sold ice cream in half-gallons!'"
10. "Used to always have a bowl of soup at lunch. About a year ago was able to pick up three tins for £2.50 and now they are £1.80 each. Really going to need to learn how to make a massive pot of it sometime."
11. "Butter."
12. "I think perfume is about to hit my list. It’s insanely expensive!"
13. "Candy. On the plus side, I've lost weight so...good I guess?"
14. "For me it's cheese, I paid around €2 for 400g about a year ago, last I checked the same package — with less grams — costs about €3.80."
15. "New video games. Seriously, a new video game is like $100, before the season pass. It's ridiculous. There are only one or two games I'll buy on day one now. Other than that I'll wait for a big discount."
16. "Little Debbie snacks. Three dollars for a zebra cake?"
And lastly...
17. "Streaming services."
You can read the full thread of responses on Reddit .
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
