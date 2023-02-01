ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 Screenshots Of Helicopter Parents Who Desperately Need To Loosen Their Grip

By Ajani Bazile
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vaf69_0kXqFSzx00

1. This parent who didn't believe children deserve privacy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B41Ce_0kXqFSzx00
u/Avarickan / Via reddit.com

2. This parent who was too opinionated about how their grandchildren were being raised:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Wrhi_0kXqFSzx00
u/rixendeb / Via reddit.com

3. This parent who destroyed their child's belongings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8wC8_0kXqFSzx00
u/Justthisdudeyaknow / Via reddit.com

4. This parent who announced their child's pregnancy news before they had a chance to announce it themself:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gki2r_0kXqFSzx00
u/Nalas_ofthe_balas / Via reddit.com

5. This parent who got mad that their child was busy at college orientation:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WD2Om_0kXqFSzx00
u/Hamilfan16 / Via reddit.com

6. This parent who was very nasty about having different politics from their child:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCIzv_0kXqFSzx00
u/LoGungFu / Fox / Via reddit.com

7. This parent who demanded their child download a location tracking app:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnWvL_0kXqFSzx00
u/B1narypwny / Via reddit.com

8. This parent who was mad about something their 22-year-old child liked on Facebook:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ss7zz_0kXqFSzx00
u/MustangLover22 / Via reddit.com

9. This parent who didn't like playing with their kids:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1oeC_0kXqFSzx00
u/summerdays88 / Via reddit.com

10. This parent who expected their child to go to church with them even though they had COVID:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ck8us_0kXqFSzx00
u/thepopesfunnyhat / Via reddit.com

11. This parent who randomly demanded some very personal info:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6eO1_0kXqFSzx00
u/ra_throwaway54737 / Via reddit.com

12. This parent who was incredibly strict about their kid's screentime:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4fIn_0kXqFSzx00
u/Bitbatgaming / Via reddit.com

13. This parent who wanted to punish their child for eating ramen noodles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b185y_0kXqFSzx00
u/AsianVixen4U / Via reddit.com

14. This parent who didn't see their child as "pure" anymore because they were living with their partner before marriage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNfcb_0kXqFSzx00
u/Dapper-Judge-629 / Via reddit.com

15. This parent who was keeping tabs on their 40-year-old child years after they got arrested for a petty misdemeanor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoDxs_0kXqFSzx00
u/whit4504 / Via reddit.com

16. This parent who turned off their child's wireless data because they wouldn't share their location:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QutTl_0kXqFSzx00
u/Sixteen601 / Via reddit.com

17. This parent who wanted proof that their 20-year-old child was at the movies like they said:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ToxE3_0kXqFSzx00
u/jboy1229 / Via reddit.com

18. This parent who felt it was their right to post their kids online without their approval:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRX8u_0kXqFSzx00
u/theteaisspilling1 / Via reddit.com

19. And this parent who didn't want their adult-aged child to get a bank account separate from them:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iW5mY_0kXqFSzx00
u/ikcuts / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glPEC_0kXqFSzx00
u/ikcuts / Via reddit.com

