New Kent County, VA

WAVY News 10

Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — George Homewood is out as Norfolk’s planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was “retiring” at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

Fort Monroe development moving forward

Apartments, a 250-person event center, a boutique hotel, a 500-seat restaurant, a marina and a firing range will soon dot the landscape at Fort Monroe with the help of historic tax credits, public funds and private investment. Hanover County-based Echelon Resources Inc. was named master developer by the Fort Monroe...
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Prince George County Public Schools Celebrates Opening of Middle Road Elementary School During Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (February 2, 2023) - Nearly two years since breaking ground, Prince George County Public Schools celebrated the completion and opening of the county's newest elementary school during a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event hosted at Middle Road Elementary School on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Prince George County Public Schools...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
foxrichmond.com

Fmr. Richneck Elementary principal to release statement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The former principal of Richneck Elementary School is expected to make a public statement Thursday in Richmond. WVEC reports Briana Foster-Newton was reassigned from her role as principal weeks after police say 25-year-old first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner was shot inside a classroom by her 6-year-old student.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Former Gov. Wilder: ‘I did the best I could with what I had’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder continues to make political history. Wilder is a son of Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood and the grandson of James and Agnes - two slaves who toiled on a Goochland County plantation. When he was born in 1931, no one could...
VIRGINIA STATE

