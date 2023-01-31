Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — George Homewood is out as Norfolk’s planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was “retiring” at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
WAVY News 10
New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
rvahub.com
Libbie Mill Midtown set to expand again with construction of Harp’s Landing apartments
The news comes on the heels of ACACIA midtown’s recent soft opening, pop-up dinners, and the impending opening of Brass Tap Craft Beer Bar in the coming weeks. Gumenick Properties is marking the continued development at Libbie Mill – Midtown with the commencement of site work for its newest 398-apartment community, Harp’s Landing Apartments.
Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
Virginia Business
Fort Monroe development moving forward
Apartments, a 250-person event center, a boutique hotel, a 500-seat restaurant, a marina and a firing range will soon dot the landscape at Fort Monroe with the help of historic tax credits, public funds and private investment. Hanover County-based Echelon Resources Inc. was named master developer by the Fort Monroe...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Prince George County Public Schools Celebrates Opening of Middle Road Elementary School During Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (February 2, 2023) - Nearly two years since breaking ground, Prince George County Public Schools celebrated the completion and opening of the county's newest elementary school during a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event hosted at Middle Road Elementary School on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Prince George County Public Schools...
Tracking weapons found at area schools; how schools can improve security
A teacher shot, a student stabbed, and loaded guns taken into classrooms. All recently made headlines in Virginia, causing safety concerns among parents and school leaders.
Richmond leader responds to proposal to shut down five schools
A Richmond community leader is speaking out after a Richmond school board member proposed shutting down five schools.
NBC12
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five Richmond Public Schools could be on the chopping block. On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school consolidation plan during the school board’s budget work session. He says the proposal would save about $5 million. “Bottom line we have...
foxrichmond.com
Fmr. Richneck Elementary principal to release statement
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The former principal of Richneck Elementary School is expected to make a public statement Thursday in Richmond. WVEC reports Briana Foster-Newton was reassigned from her role as principal weeks after police say 25-year-old first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner was shot inside a classroom by her 6-year-old student.
Expert shares how the end of the COVID emergency declarations will impact Richmond
8News spoke to Bob Mauskapf, the Virginia Department of Health's Director of Emergency Preparedness, who shared how the end of COVID emergency declarations will impact everyday life.
WAVY News 10
New medical marijuana facility opens in Hampton; lawmakers weighing Va. retail sales
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads’ fourth medical marijuana dispensary is now open in Hampton. The new Cannabist location from Columbia Care Inc. is at 2400 Cunningham Drive, Suite 600, near the Peninsula Town Center. The dispensary officially opened Monday, but will host a grand opening on Thursday, February 16.
Former Portsmouth employee sues city, claims former city manager tried to bribe her
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Another former city employee is suing the City of Portsmouth, claiming that her boss at the time, now-former City Manager Tonya Chapman, tried to bribe her to resign. Sunshine Swinson was hired as deputy city manager in late 2022 but was fired less than a month...
‘Alarming and concerning’: Leaders take action after spike in school weapon incidents in Central Virginia
A total of 32 weapons and four guns have been recovered from Henrico schools so far this school year. During the 2021-2022 school year, 87 weapons were recovered from the school district -- including nine guns. Cashwell says the increase in cases over the last two years has made it clear that things need to change.
hanovercounty.gov
Surplus Property Public Internet Auction, Vehicles
This auction is for on-line Hanover County vehicles. HANOVER COUNTY VEHICLE SALE Vehicles, buses, trailer and fire truck. The auction dates will be February 1, 2023 through February 13, 2023.
Reunion planned in April for Hermitage HS classes of 1960-69
A reunion for graduates of the Hermitage High School classes of 1960-1969 is planned for Saturday, April 15, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Richmond East Moose Lodge Ballroom, 7167 Flag Lane in Mechanicsville. Admission is $25 per person. The event will include music and food, as well as the chance to reconnect with classmates and others.
Year-round schedule will stay in place at 2 Chesterfield elementary schools
The decision to delay the vote was made so that more data can be gathered to determine whether year-round school is beneficial to students, according to Smith.
After waiting for months, contractor receives payment from Petersburg
After months of waiting on a callback and compensation for a job his business completed in August 2022, The City of Peterburg has paid James Fobbs in full.
NBC12
Former Gov. Wilder: ‘I did the best I could with what I had’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder continues to make political history. Wilder is a son of Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood and the grandson of James and Agnes - two slaves who toiled on a Goochland County plantation. When he was born in 1931, no one could...
Chesapeake Chuck predicts early spring for Hampton Roads
Chesapeake Chuck is expected to make his predictions Thursday for the annual Groundhog Day event at the Virginia Living Museum.
