Spring Training is just weeks away, and the Chicago White Sox have a pair of positions that seem to be open. The club appears to not have yet figured out a solution at second base. The White Sox traded former top prospect Nick Madrigal midway through the 2021 season to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Craig Kimbrel, in their championship pursuit. Last season, veteran Josh Harrison served as a stopgap. Harrison recently signed a contract to play for the Philadelphia Phillies. The White Sox missed out on signing Tommy La Stella, who was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants last month. The club has engaged in conversations with their division rival, the Kansas City Royals, about acquiring infielder Nicky Lopez. Some think the Sox could bring back Madrigal, engaging in another trade with the North Siders after the Cubs signed Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO