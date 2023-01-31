Read full article on original website
Related
Before a crowd of 1 million, Pope Francis urges the people of Congo to forgive
On the first visit by a pope to the violence-racked country since 1985, Francis urges the people of Congo to forgive those who have harmed them.
'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo
KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight.
Pope and Justin Welby to visit South Sudan amid tensions over LGBTQ+ rights
Pope Francis and the archbishop of Canterbury will begin a historic joint visit to South Sudan on Friday against the backdrop of potential tensions over LGBTQ+ rights. The leaders of the global Roman Catholic and Anglican churches, whose numbers are growing in sub-Saharan Africa in contrast to the west, will be joined on their “pilgrimage of peace” by the leader of the Church of Scotland.
Watch live: Pope Francis addresses crowd of Congolese youth at Kinhasa stadium
Watch live as Pope Francis addresses a crowd of young people in the Democratic Republic of Congo during his three-day visit to the country.The 86-year-old pontiff is speaking in a stadium in the capital, Kinshasa, for the first papal visit to the Congo in more than 37 years.Up to half of the Congo’s population of 80 million people are members of the Catholic Church, which has considerable influence in the political and social spheres, helping drive democratic change in recent decades.Following his trip to the Congo, the pope is expected to visit South Sudan on Friday, 3 February.The six-day trip was originally planned for July 2022, but had to be postponed after Pope Francis suffered knee problems.It is the pontiff's fifth visit to Africa since he became head of the Catholic Church in 2013, and his 40th trip overseas.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Strike action: Every industrial walkout affecting the UK in FebruaryHundreds gather for Cardinal George Pell's Sydney funeralIn Congo, activists look to Pope to boost forest protections
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
Journalists arrested for sharing video of an African president urinating on himself during the national anthem
A journalist-rights organization demanded South Sudan release the journalists arrested after footage of President Salva Kiir Mayardit went viral.
‘Nuke for nuke, all-out confrontation’: North Korea’s apocalyptic warning for US
North Korea shut the door for talks or negotiations with the US as it accused Washington of pushing the nuclear crisis in the region to an “extreme red line”.It warned of “the toughest reaction to any military attempt” by the West.The spokesperson of North Korea’s foreign ministry warned that any military challenge by the US and its allies will be met with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” by Pyongyang.“The DPRK is not interested in any contact or dialogue with the US as long as it pursues its hostile policy and confrontational line,” an unidentified spokesperson said on Thursday, according...
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
POLITICO
Biden turns to Africa to counter China
The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
France 24
France's ex-president Hollande: Wagner Group operating as ‘neo-colonialists’ in Mali
France's former president François Hollande granted an interview to FRANCE 24 and RFI on Wednesday, some 10 years after launching Operation Serval, which ousted armed rebels and Islamist militants from northern Mali. Hollande defended the record of French military operations in the Sahel region and expressed regret at the arrival of mercenaries from the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group.
France recalls ambassador and will withdraw military forces from Burkina Faso
France will withdraw its military forces from Burkina Faso within a month, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN on Wednesday.
France 24
Burkina Faso confirms demand that French troops leave
The Burkina Faso government clarified on Monday that it has asked ex-colonial ruler France to pull its troops out of the insurgency-hit country within a month. France deploys about 400 Special Forces soldiers in junta-ruled Burkina, but relations have deteriorated and tensions have soared in recent months. "We are terminating...
How 'modern-day slavery' in the Congo powers the rechargeable battery economy
Smartphones, computers and electric vehicles may be emblems of the modern world, but, says Siddharth Kara, their rechargeable batteries are frequently powered by cobalt mined by workers laboring in slave-like conditions in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Kara, a fellow at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health and at...
The Jewish Press
World Leaders Condemn Jerusalem Terror Attacks
US Vice President Kamala Harris, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other heads of state phoned Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Saturday night to express their condolences and give strength to the people of Israel following two deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem over the Sabbath. Harris phoned the president to...
Pope rallies Congo's youth, and gets a thunderous response
Pope Francis urged Congo’s young people to work for a peaceful and honest future on Thursday, getting a raucous response from a generation that has been particularly hard-hit by the country’s chronic poverty, corruption and conflict.Deafening cheers and chants greeted Francis on his last full day in Congo as he joined tens of thousands of young people at the Martyrs’ Stadium in the capital, Kinshasa. The Vatican said more than 65,000 people attended.The crowd that pulsed in the stands repeatedly interrupted the pope, cheering especially loudly when Francis denounced the “cancer of corruption.” The audience broke into a chant...
US News and World Report
Pope Warns German Church Reform Process Elitist, Ideological
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has warned there’s a risk that a reform process in the German Catholic Church over calls for married priests and other possible liberalizing reforms might become harmfully “ideological.”. In an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican on Tuesday, Francis...
Pope urges Congo youth to reject corruption and they respond
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis led Congo’s young people in a rousing denunciation of political corruption on Thursday, turning an otherwise scripted meeting with church catechists into a rally that shook the capital’s sports stadium. Francis was repeatedly interrupted as some of the 65,000 people in...
US takes out ISIS terrorists in Somalia strike, including ‘key facilitator’ Bilal al-Sudani
WASHINGTON — The US military eliminated “a number of ISIS members” — including one of the terrorist group’s top operatives — in a Wednesday strike in northern Somalia, the Pentagon announced Thursday. ISIS leader Bilal al-Sudani, who was a “key facilitator for ISIS’s global network,” was among the multiple terrorists killed in the “assault operation” ordered by President Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement. “[A]l-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa and for funding the group’s operations worldwide, including in Afghanistan,” he said. “This action leaves the United States and its partners safer and...
Spain and Morocco renew ties with migration, business deals
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The governments of Spain and Morocco signed deals Thursday on managing migration and boosting Spanish investment in Morocco, among 20 agreements reached at wide-ranging meetings aimed at turning the page on diplomatic tensions linked to the disputed Western Sahara. Morocco is an ally to Western...
NBC News
579K+
Followers
67K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0