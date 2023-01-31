Season 10 of NBC drama The Blacklist, which begins February 26, will be the final one. The series reaches 200 episodes March 19. James Spader plays Raymond Reddington. “It isn’t often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but The Blacklist proved to be a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC’s storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular.”

2 DAYS AGO