nexttv.com
Season 10 of ‘The Blacklist’ Will Be Final One
Season 10 of NBC drama The Blacklist, which begins February 26, will be the final one. The series reaches 200 episodes March 19. James Spader plays Raymond Reddington. “It isn’t often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but The Blacklist proved to be a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC’s storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular.”
nexttv.com
Fox Renews ‘The Cleaning Lady’
Fox has ordered season three of drama The Cleaning Lady. Jeannine Renshaw has joined the show, about a surgeon who finds an entirely new line of work after landing in America, as an executive producer and will be showrunner with Miranda Kwok. Season three is lined up for 2023-2024. “After...
nexttv.com
‘Raw Travel’ to Provide Stations With Library Episodes for Seasons 11, 12
Weekly syndicated show ‘Raw Travel,’ is mostly going out of original production after its tenth season. Weekly syndicated travel series, Raw Travel, is mostly ending original production after its tenth season, but stations are being given the option of airing the show’s library of more than 200 episodes through 2025, said AIM Tell-a-Vision Group on Wednesday.
nexttv.com
CBS-FuboTV Flap Adds to Strains With Affiliates, Analyst Says
‘Logical to wonder’ if Paramount was willing to take lower retrans to improve cable-network terms, says Steven Cahall of Wells Fargo. The blackout of CBS affiliates on FuboTV reflects the increasing tension between broadcast networks and their affiliates as TV pivots to streaming. “Having worked around public and private...
nexttv.com
Amazon Prime Video Renews ‘The Terminal List’ and Orders Prequel Series
Amazon Prime Video has renewed thriller The Terminal List for a second season. The show is based on Jack Carr’s novel True Believer. Prime Video has also ordered an as yet untitled prequel series, created by Carr and Terminal List showrunner David DiGilio, focused on Ben Edwards, played by Taylor Kitsch.
nexttv.com
Paramount Plus Series ‘Transformers: Earthspark’ Debuts on Nickelodeon
Animated series Transformers: Earthspark, about a new generation of Earth-born robots, debuted on Paramount Plus in November. The show premieres on Nickelodeon Friday, February 3. The premiere sees Robby adjusting to his family’s move to rural Witwicky, until he and sister Mo discover the first-ever Earth-born Transformers. Both networks...
nexttv.com
Jason Katims’ ‘Weepy’ Drama ‘Dear Edward’ Premieres on Apple TV Plus
Dear Edward, a drama from Jason Katims with Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling in the cast, debuts on Apple TV Plus February 3. The show is about a 12-year-old boy, played by Colin O’Brien, who is the lone survivor of a plane crash. “As he and others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of what happened, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed,” is how Apple TV Plus describes the show.
nexttv.com
‘Night Court’ Stays in Session, as NBC Orders Second Season of Comedy
NBC has renewed comedy Night Court for a second season. The show premiered January 17 and is off to a hot start. NBC said it has reached 25.7 million total viewers across all viewing platforms. “It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they...
nexttv.com
Netflix Is Telling Advertisers That Sign-Ups for Its New Tier Are Way Up ... But How Much Up?
January sign-ups for 'Basic with Ads' doubled November's uptake, Netflix has reportedly told clients. But doubled what exactly?. Netflix has reportedly told its advertising clients that sign-ups are perking up for its new partially ad-supported tier, with uptake for the $6.99 plan doubling in January vs. November, the month the tier launched.
nexttv.com
Laila Ali Hosts Branded Content for Ancestry on History Channel
Boxer Laila Ali, daughter of Muhammad Ali, is hosting a branded content series created by A+E Networks for Ancestry that is airing on History Channel. The series is profiling women who have made an impact on history. It makes its debut February 6, adjacent to the premiere of History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning.
nexttv.com
The CW Shares LIV Golf Broadcast Schedule
The CW has set up its broadcast schedule for the first season of LIV Golf. The action starts February 24-26 at Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Course in Mexico and progresses to The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson March 17-19. Orange County National in Orlando hosts a tournament March 31-April 2, then The Grange Golf Club in Australia April 21-23.
nexttv.com
‘So Help Me Todd’ Renewed at CBS
CBS has renewed So Help Me Todd, meaning a second season for the Marcia Gay Harden legal drama. Harden plays by-the-books attorney Margaret and Skylar Astin portrays her slacker son, Todd. Airing in the Thursday 9 p.m. slot, the show has averaged 6.3 million viewers, CBS said, and 7.4 million...
nexttv.com
Batman Drama ‘Pennyworth’ Ends on HBO Max
Drama Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler will not see season four on HBO Max. The show launched on Epix and moved to HBO Max for season three, which came out in October. Based on DC characters, Pennyworth follows Alfred Pennyworth, played by Jack Bannon, a former British SAS...
nexttv.com
The CW Taps Heather Olander as Head of Scripted Programming
The CW, now controlled by Nexstar Media Group, said it hired NBCUniversal executive Heather Olander as head of unscripted programming, a new post at the network. Unscripted programming will be a key for The CW as Nexstar looks to turn the network profitable by 2025 in part by ridding its schedule of expensive dramas aimed at younger viewers and loading up on alternative reality series, events and specials.
nexttv.com
Bravo Rings Up Series Featuring R&B Groups SWV, Xscape
Bravo will shine a spotlight on 1990s female R&B groups SWV and Xscape in a new reality series debuting March 5. The six-part series, SWV and Xscape: The Queens of R&B debuts March 5 will focus on the two groups as they come together in preparation for a special concert event, according to the network. The ladies will take viewers on the ultimate fan experience as they reveal the inner workings of putting on a live concert while exposing the discord and complex dynamics of sisterhood within singing groups, according to the network.
nexttv.com
Atmosphere Becomes Out-Of-Home Streamer for TMB Video Content
Atmosphere, which streams TV content to restaurants, bars and other businesses, said it signed a deal to stream content from TMB to its customers, effective immediately. Atmosphere will have exclusive out-of-home digital streaming rights to the TMB channels starting in summer 2023. “TMB’s content is some of the most compelling...
nexttv.com
Cowgirl Channel Comes Out of the Chute on Dish, Sling TV
Rural Media Group, owner of The Cowboy Channel, is adding The Cowgirl Channel to its stable. Programmed with Western sports content aimed at women, The Cowgirl Channel will launch on Dish Network's America's Top 120 package and on Sling TV on February 5. The Cowgirl Channel will also be available...
