Charlotte, NC

Panthers HC Frank Reich separated himself from Steve Wilks in 2nd interview

By Anthony Rizzuti
 3 days ago
So, when did the Carolina Panthers realize that Frank Reich was their man? Well, according to general manager Scott Fitterer, it was after their second interview.

Following Tuesday’s introductory press conference for Reich, Fitterer was asked if 2022’s interim head coach Steve Wilks had a real shot at earning the permanent position. He did confirm that idea, but also stated why it was Reich—and not Wilks—in the end.

“He [Wilks] had a legitimate shot,” he said. “You have to give him respect for what he did for this team during the year. He did a heck of a job leading us. He’s a great man.

“But what it came down to, and I’m not gonna compare Frank to Steve or anyone else, Frank during the interview process really separated himself at the end. First time he came in, he was dialed in, laid out his plan. Then when he came back in the second time, he took that plan and went deeper into a different level. And that’s what separated him. All the respect in the world for Steve. He did a great job for us.”

Reich and Wilks, along with new Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, were the only candidates to receive second meetings with the Panthers. Turns out, it was one heck of a meeting for Reich.

As for Wilks, his future remains uncertain following what was an impressive performance this past season. Carolina reportedly did not ask the 53-year-old Charlotte native to return to their staff after passing him up for the head coaching job.

Percy Wiggins
3d ago

Still, a very poor decision from the Panthers. I'm quite certain *Frank will not be able to lead those men as coach Wilks did. This is just a "good ol' boy" hire...

