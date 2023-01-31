The latest appraisal of Austin's music economy shows that the city's prized cultural hallmark is in flux and unquestionably feeling the squeeze caused by boomtown growth. The data and findings come from the Greater Austin Music Census 2022, an update of a 2014 effort that for the first time showed empirically that local musicians were legion but struggling to keep up with the cost of living in the Live Music Capital. The new census was conducted gratis by Sound Music Cities, the consulting group founded by Don Pitts, the former head of the city's music office who commissioned the initial census when he was still working in and around City Hall.

