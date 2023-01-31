Read full article on original website
Here's how a wildly outgunned US Navy pilot outfoxed one of the Soviet Union's best jets, scoring a string of kills in a legendary dogfight
Royce Williams was recently awarded the Navy Cross for his display of "extraordinary heroism" during the Korean War air battle.
The Newest Ships in the US Navy
The British Empire more or less ruled the world during the 18th century through its naval power. The British Navy was more advanced, with newer ships that could outmaneuver those of Spanish and French rivals. However, this power would eventually wane as the American Revolutionary War and Napoleonic Wars took their toll on the empire, […]
Intel Reveals Putin on Thin Ice in Panicked Hunt for Troops
Russia is scrounging around for new ways to boost its military’s numbers in Ukraine without kicking off domestic backlash, according to a new British government intelligence assessment.“The Russian leadership highly likely continues to search for ways to meet the high number of personnel required to resource any future major offensive in Ukraine, while minimizing domestic dissent,” the intelligence analysis, shared on Monday, said.“Russian authorities are likely keeping open the option of another round of call-ups under the ‘partial mobilization,’” the assessment added.U.S. officials have begun warning that Russia is likely preparing for a new offensive in the new year. Although...
Belgian buyer of Europe’s spare tanks hopes they see action in Ukraine
On the outskirts of Tournai, a sleepy medieval town in the gentle, Brueghelian landscape of the French-speaking part of Belgium, there is an unassuming grey hangar, barely hidden behind a fence. Inside are rows upon rows of German-made Leopard 1 tanks and other heavy fighting vehicles – some of the same types of weapons that top Ukraine’s military wishlist.
Rare battlefield footage shows how Ukraine's upgraded Soviet-era tanks are outperforming Russia's upgraded Soviet-era tanks
The 2,800 "combat-ready tanks" in Russia's invasion force vastly outnumbered Ukraine's total of about 900 tanks, a recent think tank report said.
Shocking Images Show Plummeting Water Levels at Oregon Lake
Lake Abert has dried up so much that the water's salinity levels are too high for native brine shrimp, a major food source for migratory birds.
Ukraine official gloats after drone strike on weapons facility in Russian-allied Iran: 'Ukraine did warn you'
Mykhailo Polodyak, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made the comment after multiple reports of a drone strike on a building in Isfahan.
Ukraine war a ‘massive wakeup call’ for British Army, say veterans and experts
The Ukraine war should provide a “massive wakeup call” for how the government looks to fund the British Army, former soldiers and military historians have warned amid criticism over its ability to defend the UK and its allies.Rishi Sunak has come under fire from veterans and members of his own party after a US general said the army could no longer defend the UK. The army is currently 76,000 strong but would shrink to 73,000 if downsizing plans go ahead. It is already half the size it was in 1990 and the smallest it has been since Napoleonic times.Former...
Russia May Need Weeks to Recover in Bakhmut as Ukraine 'Bleeds Them White'
The long and grinding fight for Bakhmut, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, has lasted for months amid the ongoing war.
Fate of massive Washington aluminum plant remains unclear
Union cites “importance of preserving domestic aluminum industry” as Alcoa attempts to quash rumors of tear down The post Fate of massive Washington aluminum plant remains unclear appeared first on Columbia Insight. Fate of massive Washington aluminum plant remains unclear was first posted on January 31, 2023 at 10:32 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Ukraine Situation Report: The Battle For Dnipro River Islands
Ukrainian Defense Intelligence directorate screencapUkraine captured Kherson City in November, but the two sides are fighting over nearby river islands, used by Russians to attack the city.
U.S. jury finds Tesla and Musk not liable in case over take-private tweet
(Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Friday found Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc and CEO Elon Musk not liable in a securities fraud case over a tweet that he had lined up funding to take the electric car company private. Plaintiffs have claimed billions in damages and the decision also had been...
The US Military’s Largest Land Vehicles
After months of deliberations, the U.S. decided in late January to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, to help it combat Russia’s invasion. The 70-ton tank was first deployed by the U.S. during the Gulf War in 1991. No U.S.-operated Abrams tank has ever been lost due to enemy fire. It is a formidable […]
Liberty Lifter X-Plane: The strategic heavy lift aircraft for US forces
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the U.S. Department of Defense's research and development agency, has picked General Atomics and Aurora Flight Sciences as two teams for the Phase I of its Liberty Lifter X-Plane program, a press release said. The Liberty Lifter X-Plane program envisages a long-range, low-cost seaplane...
Biden Clears the Way for Alaska Oil Project
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration Wednesday took a crucial step toward approving an $8 billion ConocoPhillips oil drilling project on the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, drawing the anger of environmentalists who say the vast new fossil fuel development poses a dire threat to the climate.
Germany’s Largest Gas Storage Facility Can’t Store Gas
Germany’s natural gas storage facility in Rehden, Lower Saxony—Germany’s largest—cannot store any gas, a Lower Saxony supervisory authority said on Wednesday, according to Spiegel. The pore storage facility accounts for one-fifth o the total storage capacity available in Germany and is also one of the largest...
Americans name the US’ worst problem — and it’s not inflation or immigration
Americans now say that a lack of leadership from President Biden and the Congress is the country’s biggest problem — outpacing inflation, the immigration crisis and the state of the economy, according to a poll released on Monday. Despite Americans getting socked in the wallet, “the government/poor leadership” took over the No. 1 spot from inflation over the past year, with 21% of Americans naming it as the “most important problem facing this country today” compared to the 15% who said so last year, a Gallup Poll found. Inflation and the economy came in last year as the top two issues — tied at...
Biden administration seeks to toughen school nutrition standards
(Reuters) -School meals for millions of children in the United States would include less sugar, more whole grains, and lower sodium under new standards proposed by the Biden administration on Friday. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the updated standards, to be rolled out over the next several years, were essential...
Ukraine's Odesa battles to restore power after fire wipes out substation
ODESA, Ukraine (Reuters) -The Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Saturday restored power to critical infrastructure after a fire broke out at an overloaded substation, leaving nearly 500,000 people without electricity, a top official said. The blaze, which erupted earlier in the day, is a new blow to the country's...
Peru president unveils new bill for 2023 election amid Congress infighting
LIMA (Reuters) -Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has put forward a new bill to bring elections forward to 2023 in a bid to calm protests around the country as a fractured Congress has repeatedly failed to come to an agreement after weeks of political infighting. The bill, seen by Reuters, proposes...
