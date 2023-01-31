ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The One Staggering Snowman In Wisconsin You Need To See To Believe

Winter is a little bigger in Northern Wisconsin. The Northwoods gets more snow, more frosty weather, and there are more opportunities for outdoor fun. So when it comes to building a snowman, an ordinary backyard creation simply won’t do. The biggest Wisconsin snowman that you’ve ever seen greets seasonal visitors to Minocqua. Here’s where to find it.
MINOCQUA, WI
2-4-23 vernon county deer herd depopulated

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in September 2022 has been depopulated. Of the 32 animals depopulated, four tested positive for the disease. DATCP quarantined the farm in September 2022 when a 3-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for CWD. A quarantine means that no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services depopulated the herd, and samples were submitted to the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for testing.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
Seasonal positions open with Wisconsin DNR

The Wisconsin DNR is now hiring seasonal staff for State Parks, forests, trails, and recreation areas. The agency says these limited-term seasonal positions are responsible for outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work, and customer service for visitors. Every year, the DNR recruits about 400 seasonal employees. Positions are available across the state,...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Cougar Conclusion

In the Great Lakes States, cougars are an animal caught between myth and migration. Mountain lions have been slowly but steadily moving east, and confirmed sightings are on the rise. But the number verified by wildlife officials pales in comparison to the number of reports that flood in. Some of those are legit. Most are misidentifications. Others are straight up hoaxes.
HILLSBORO, WI
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
ILLINOIS STATE
DNR hiring for seasonal jobs

MASIAON - The Wisconsin DNR is hiring hundreds of seasonal staff for its state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas. The DNR is planning on hiring 400 seasonal employees. The openings are for a variety of positions including outdoor maintenance, grounds-keeping, park rangers, Parks and Recreation Specialists and customer service.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin's Cattle Numbers as of January 1st

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) All cattle and calves in Wisconsin as of January 1, 2023, totaled 3.40 million head, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Cattle report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, this was down 100,000 head from January 1, 2022. Beef cows, at 280,000...
WISCONSIN STATE

