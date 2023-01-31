ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Science Friday

Midwest Aims To Add Large Indoor Animal Farms, Despite Concerns

This article is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story, by Eva Tesfaye, was originally published by KCUR and Harvest Public Media. Legislation and programs in states like Missouri and Nebraska are paving the way to...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
UNADILLA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

A new way to value Nebraska agriculture land for taxation, under committee review

BEATRICE – Mention property taxes to agriculture landowners in Nebraska and you’re likely to get a scowl....or at least a stern look. A bill that would change the way ag land is valued for property taxes, went before the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee on Friday. LB 820 was introduced by Senator Joni Albrecht on behalf of Governor Jim Pillen.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?

OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska governor waives hours regulations on fuel truckers, citing shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday issued an executive order “in response to regional fuel shortages” waiving some rules on truckers hauling fuels. “The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours to haul gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane, and biodiesel,” the news release from the governor’s office states.
NEBRASKA STATE
lehsoracle.com

Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops

Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
SEWARD, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges

LINCOLN — The lead sponsor of Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal to cut state income taxes fended off doubts Thursday that such a $1.5 billion reduction in state revenue was affordable and wouldn’t harm state services. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the state has more than a $2 billion surplus of state tax […] The post Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska DHHS launches tool to help residents find benefits

(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraskans can find what benefits they qualify for under a new tool from the Department of Health and Human Services. “The new iServe portal will serve as an intuitive and user friendly one stop shop for Nebraskans to easily determine what benefits they qualify for," said CEO Dannette R. Smith. “DHHS continues to explore new ways to better serve our clients and iServe Nebraska is a big step forward towards this goal."
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Nebraskans weigh in on historic tax cuts during hearing

LINCOLN, Neb. — Major tax cuts - backed by the Governor Jim Pillen – were up for a hearing in the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee on Thursday. State Senator Lou Ann Linehan defended her bill against concerns about revenue loss from Sen. George Dungan. "With the $1...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Route announced for 2023 Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska bicyclists can now start preparing for a multiday trek across the state. The Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to high school students, announced the route for the 41st annual ride on Tuesday. Cyclists are offered three or four-day rides, or...
NEBRASKA STATE

