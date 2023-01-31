Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Quirks from Nebraska license plate shortage will be ironed out with time, state says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Supply chain problems have made it hard for manufacturers to get ahold of aluminum and other supplies to make license plates. Coincidentally, every Nebraska driver is due for a new plate this year, which could make for inconveniences when it’s time to renew your tags.
Science Friday
Midwest Aims To Add Large Indoor Animal Farms, Despite Concerns
This article is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story, by Eva Tesfaye, was originally published by KCUR and Harvest Public Media. Legislation and programs in states like Missouri and Nebraska are paving the way to...
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
klkntv.com
Help could be coming for Nebraska farmers who can’t afford soaring property taxes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen spoke in support of Legislative Bill 820 on Friday, saying it would be a lifeline for family farms. Pillen says he recently received a letter from a farmer who can’t make enough income to pay his property taxes. The governor added, “That’s just wrong.”
1011now.com
Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
News Channel Nebraska
A new way to value Nebraska agriculture land for taxation, under committee review
BEATRICE – Mention property taxes to agriculture landowners in Nebraska and you’re likely to get a scowl....or at least a stern look. A bill that would change the way ag land is valued for property taxes, went before the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee on Friday. LB 820 was introduced by Senator Joni Albrecht on behalf of Governor Jim Pillen.
Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska
There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
klkntv.com
Nebraska could remain part of push for constitutional convention past 2027
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska is among the states calling for a Convention of States, which would propose and consider changes to the Constitution. And some lawmakers want to make sure Nebraska remains a part of that group. So far, 19 states have signed up to be part of...
KETV.com
How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
WOWT
Nebraska governor waives hours regulations on fuel truckers, citing shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday issued an executive order “in response to regional fuel shortages” waiving some rules on truckers hauling fuels. “The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours to haul gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane, and biodiesel,” the news release from the governor’s office states.
lehsoracle.com
Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops
Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges
LINCOLN — The lead sponsor of Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal to cut state income taxes fended off doubts Thursday that such a $1.5 billion reduction in state revenue was affordable and wouldn’t harm state services. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the state has more than a $2 billion surplus of state tax […] The post Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Everyone’s a winner, few are satisfied: Why school improvement may vary under Gov. Pillen’s education overhaul
NORFOLK, Neb. -- There are 279 public school districts in the state of Nebraska, and 279 different outcomes of Gov. Jim Pillen’s new plan for funding public schools. Nebraska currently ranks 49th across the nation in state tax dollar support of public schools. Under the current system, the state...
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS launches tool to help residents find benefits
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraskans can find what benefits they qualify for under a new tool from the Department of Health and Human Services. “The new iServe portal will serve as an intuitive and user friendly one stop shop for Nebraskans to easily determine what benefits they qualify for," said CEO Dannette R. Smith. “DHHS continues to explore new ways to better serve our clients and iServe Nebraska is a big step forward towards this goal."
klkntv.com
‘Jeopardy!’ legend Ken Jennings to headline Nebraska Science Festival
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The greatest “Jeopardy!’ player ever is coming to Nebraska this spring. Ken Jennings will headline the Nebraska Science Festival on April 6, delivering a presentation on artificial intelligence. In 2004, Jennings won a record 74 games and $2.5 million on “Jeopardy!”. But...
NebraskaTV
Nebraskans weigh in on historic tax cuts during hearing
LINCOLN, Neb. — Major tax cuts - backed by the Governor Jim Pillen – were up for a hearing in the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee on Thursday. State Senator Lou Ann Linehan defended her bill against concerns about revenue loss from Sen. George Dungan. "With the $1...
One Nebraska City Named Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. put together a list of the most romantic cities across the country.
klkntv.com
Route announced for 2023 Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska bicyclists can now start preparing for a multiday trek across the state. The Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to high school students, announced the route for the 41st annual ride on Tuesday. Cyclists are offered three or four-day rides, or...
February 2023 Weather Pattern Forecast For Iowa
The January 2023 forecast for above average precipitation and below average temperatures was true with how the month unfolded. Now to look at February which does look to come with temperature swings through the month, so read on for details...
