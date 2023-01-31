Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Preston County home destroyed in fire
A Preston County home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Tuesday.
Harrison County roadway closed after vehicle strikes power pole
A Harrison County roadway is shut down following an accident involving an electrical pole.
West Virginia State Police investigating propane theft in Upshur County
The West Virginia State Police's Buckhannon detachment is investigating a propane theft that happened late Tuesday night in Upshur County.
connect-bridgeport.com
State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental
One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
wajr.com
Wallace man accused of thousands in damage during copper theft
WALLACE, W.Va. A Wallace resident faces theft-related charges in Marion and Monongalia Counties following an investigation into a copper theft. Police were given pictures from a trail camera that allegedly showed Steven Shreves, 48, and another subject on an ATV pulling black cables from a business. Witnesses told police the June 2022 incident caused about $27,000 in damage to the business and resulted in the theft of about $1,000 worth of copper.
WDTV
Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, said they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu items, with a site on Thompson Drive with a spring opening planned. McKown said her knowledge of the area helped in the decision-making process.
New urgent care facility opens in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new urgent care clinic opened in Fairmont on Wednesday. EZ Care is located at 630 Fairmont Avenue. The clinic replaces the old MedExpress that closed in June of 2021. The walk-in clinic can treat minor illnesses and injuries and is open seven days a week. This is the fourth […]
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia
FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
Mannington, West Virginia trust featured on Good Morning America 3
An incredible story about a Marion County education trust is making national headlines.
Power outage planned in Mon County Wednesday
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 112 customers will be out of power for part of the day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Morgantown package theft suspect arrested after police chase
A suspect in a series of package thefts in Morgantown is facing charges after he allegedly led a Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputy on a chase Wednesday.
WDTV
Man caught on trail camera stealing copper, causing damage worth $27K, police say
WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wallace man has been charged after officers said he caused thousands of dollars worth of damage and stole copper. Officers were dispatched in reference to a larceny that happened in Wallace on June 21, 2022, according to a criminal complaint. A man at the scene...
lootpress.com
Driver fishtails attempting to pass vehicle, crashes into side of mountain
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities responded to the scene of an accident Tuesday following the attempted passing of a vehicle on Corridor H in Randolph County. Deputy L.R. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, a single-vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident was reported on Corridor H near William Proudfoot Road.
Man killed in early morning crash on Westmoreland County highway
A man was killed in a car crash on a Westmoreland County highway early Tuesday morning.
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Bruceton Mills
Shop, de-stress, eat, and drink in this little town on the Big Sandy. The village of Bruceton Mills lies on wide Big Sandy Creek just a half-hour’s drive east of Morgantown in Preston County. Originally settled as Milford in the 1700s, the town still has a picturesque dam across the creek and plenty more to make the drive worthwhile.
Metro News
French Creek Freddie says early spring
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. — Although the nationally noted groundhog Punxsutawney Phil offered a prediction of an early spring when he made his annual appearance in Pennsylvania Thursday morning, West Virginia’s official groundhog offered a competing theory. “Freddie came out and didn’t see his shadow, so we get an...
Mon EMS now able to transport patients to Hope Hill Sobering Center
Intoxicated patients in Morgantown can now be sent to a new sobering center rather than ending up in the emergency room, or worse.
WDTV
Man charged with strangling cat, threatening to fight police
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after officers said he strangled a cat and threated to fight police. Salem police officers were dispatched to a home on West Main St. in Salem on Wednesday around 5 p.m., according to a criminal complaint. Officers said 29-year-old...
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding wanted woman
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a wanted woman.
