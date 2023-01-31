ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

BOOM! Ohio State gets a commitment from transfer cornerback

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
It looked very promising yesterday for Ohio State with Ole Miss transfer cornerback davison igbinosun after 247Sports Chris Hummer logged a crystal ball pick for him to choose the Buckeyes.

It didn’t take long for Igbinosun to officially announce his commitment to Ohio State, as he verbally committed to the Buckeyes on Tuesday. This is a huge win for head coach Ryan Day, as the cornerback fills a big need in the secondary as he’s a player who showed a lot of promise during a freshman All-American campaign.

The depth that Igbinosun will provide won’t put as much pressure on a pair of incoming freshman to produce early. He is expect to contribute immediately in the Buckeye secondary.

