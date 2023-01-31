ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

You may not be getting as big of a tax refund this year. Here’s why

If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
WASHINGTON STATE
MarketRealist

Child Tax Credits Have Changed in 2023 — Here's What to Expect

In 2021, parents got a boost on their tax returns due to a temporary increase in the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and the Child and Dependent Care Credit, thanks to President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Article continues below advertisement. But if you think you’ll get the extra credit...
msn.com

Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023

The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
CBS News

3 benefits of filing your taxes early

Tax season is underway, so get your paperwork in place to get a jumpstart on the filing process. Just be prepared to potentially see some major changes with your 2022 tax returns — since many COVID-19 pandemic-related benefits have expired."Refunds may be smaller in 2023," the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) warned in November. "Taxpayers will not receive an additional stimulus payment with a 2023 tax refund because there were no Economic Impact Payments for 2022."But don't fret. There are still several ways you can get a bigger tax refund. The best way to prepare for tax season is to have a...
GEORGIA STATE
seniorresource.com

How Much Do You Have to Make to File Taxes?

What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. Recently Retired. Dear Recently,. Whether or not you are required to file...
The Hill

Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year

The IRS is warning taxpayers at the opening of the 2023 tax filing season that they should expect smaller refunds due to pandemic relief measures that have been allowed to expire.  A big reason is that there were no stimulus payments from the government to people to help get them through the pandemic in 2022.…
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
msn.com

Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022

The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
The Week

7 tax breaks that could save you money

Ready or not, tax season is here. While it might feel tempting to put off preparations until April, getting a jump on your taxes can help ensure you file a mistake-free return on time. Plus, you will have ample time to take advantage of any money-saving tax breaks you might be eligible for.  Let's brush up on important dates for this year's tax season: Jan. 23, 2023: Tax season officially begins, with the IRS starting to accept and process tax returns on this date.Jan. 31, 2023: This is the deadline for employers to send out W-2 forms, so keep an eye on...
WINKNEWS.com

Key dates and how to prepare ahead of the 2023 tax season

The beginning of tax season is right around the corner, so there is no better time to prepare and familiarize yourself with the important deadlines. The IRS will begin taking and processing tax returns on January 23. From then, you will have until April 18 to file your taxes unless you file for an extension, but the sooner you file, the sooner you get your tax return.
WASHINGTON STATE
ScienceBlog.com

IRS Disproportionately Audits Black Taxpayers

Researchers have long wondered if the IRS uses its audit powers equitably. And now we have learned that it does not. Black taxpayers receive IRS audit notices at least 2.9 times (and perhaps as much as 4.7 times) more often than non-Black taxpayers, according to a new paper by Daniel E. Ho, the William Benjamin Scott and Luna M. Scott Professor of Law at Stanford Law School, faculty director of the Stanford RegLab, associate director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, and senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research; Hadi Elzayn, researcher at the Stanford RegLab; Evelyn Smith, PhD candidate at the University of Michigan; Arun Ramesh, a pre-doctoral fellow at the University of Chicago; Jacob Goldin, a professor of tax law at the University of Chicago; and economists in the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis.
AOL Corp

Taxes 2023: Here are the biggest tax changes this year

Some of this year's biggest tax changes are those tax breaks you won't get — after pandemic-era credits expired. But the Inflation Reduction Act is ushering in a pair of tax benefits for environmentally-minded Americans. Also new this filing season: the expiration of a homeowner deduction, potential double taxation for some remote workers, and the deadline for federal returns. One intended change that would have likely led to confusion was dumped late last year before it took effect.
GEORGIA STATE
ConsumerAffairs

Low and moderate income taxpayers can benefit from the Earned Income Tax Credit

The 2023 tax season has begun, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sharing tips for taxpayers to consider as they start preparing to file their 2022 taxes. Recently, the agency promoted the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) – a credit designed to give a tax break to Americans who earned $59,187 or less in the previous year. By calling attention to this credit, the IRS hopes that more taxpayers will take advantage of it this tax season.
TODAY.com

What you need to know before filing your taxes this year

WASHINGTON STATE
Black Voice News

Black Voice News

Riverside, CA
889
Followers
725
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

The Black Voice News has given voice to the voiceless and shined a light on systemic inequities and disparities since 1972. With a focus on advocacy, solutions-oriented and data-driven reporting, the Black Voice has addressed issues from disparities in health, education and wealth to police violence, social justice, and civil rights battles. And for over four decades the dedicated team of journalists and community reporters have commented on and chronicled some of the most important stories impacting the lives of Black Californians, and given “voice” to the community while expanding its scope of civic involvement. A property of Voice Media Ventures, The Black Voice News is legally adjudicated in the County of Riverside and is published by Brown Publishing Co. LLC.

 https://blackvoicenews.com/

