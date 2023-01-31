ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Top 10 Al Green Songs

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago

For more than 60 years, Al Green has mastered the soul serenade. His music – all-consuming tunes of love and love lost – plays with a beautiful balance between smooth sensuality and exciting carnality. Green’s songs are timeless, enduring works, and with an ear-grabbing falsetto and heart-capturing lyrics, he has the ability to ensnare all who listen.

Here are 10 Al Green songs that keep listeners coming back for more.

10. “I Want to Hold Your Hand”

In 1969, the soul powerhouse covered the 1963 Beatles’ classic, “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” It is a burning rendition that is neck-and-neck with the original – not because it mimics the sweet British boy band sensibilities, but because Green makes the song his own. He doesn’t want to hold listeners’ hands. He needs to.

9. “L-O-V-E (Love)”

Give me more L-O-V-E, love / Love is a walk down Main street (oh love) / Love is an apple that is so sweet (love) / Love is something that can’t be beat, sings Green, so effortlessly cool.

From his 1975 album, aptly titled Al Green Is Love, “L-O-V-E (Love)” is a soul serenade, gleaming with smooth vocals, charming lyrics, and sturdy grooves. It’s difficult not to fall in L-O-V-E with this hit.

8. “I’m a Ram”

From the jump, a funked-up bass line grabs hold of listeners and takes them on an exciting, head-turning journey through chunky guitar riffs and bright brass eruptions that is “I’m a Ram.”

7. “I’m Still in Love with You”

Don’t you know that I’m (Still in love, in love with you) / Sho’ ’nuff in love with you, Green sings in the simple, but effective, 1972 tune, “I’m Still in Love with You.”

Impassioned vocals paired with a soft, yet steady arrangement make “I’m Still in Love with You” the perfect song about a love that endures.

6. “For the Good Times”

Lay your head upon my pillow / Hold your warm and tender body close to mine / Hear the whisper of the raindrops / Blow softly against my window / Make believe you love me one more time / For the good times, plays the heartbreaking chorus of “For the Good Times.”

Written by Kris Kristofferson, “For the Good Times” has been a highly covered song since its release in 1968. However, Green’s soul-stirring 1972 version is among the most memorable. With every word against the sorrowful melody, it drives home the heartache, uppercutting listeners’ emotions.

5. “Take Me to the River”

A song that has been reimagined by so many, nothing beats the original “Take Me to the River.” Green’s 1974 hit is a sensual groove beaming with powerful vocals, bright horns, and a delightful bass waltz.

4. “Love and Happiness”

“Love and Happiness” is a delicious soul serenade, a slow-burning fever of a love song that entices and excites with a building beat and hot horns. The tune has a unique power – one that seems so cool and effortless – that other songs have strived for ever since its 1972 release.

3. “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”

How can you mend a broken heart? / How can you stop the rain from falling down? / Tell me, how can you stop the sun from shining? / What makes the world go ’round?, Green asks in “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.”

The Bee Gees’ original was catapulted to eternal acclaim thanks to Green’s striking soul rendition of the tune.

2. “Tired of Being Alone”

Recognizable from the first horn blast, “Tired of Being Alone” is the essential Green tune. The soul melody is full of passion and pleading, making the song believable, and the emotions palpable. Green is a musical magician when it comes to making listeners feel.

1. “Let’s Stay Together”

I, I’m I’m so in love with you / Whatever you want to do / Is all right with me / ‘Cause you make me feel so brand new / And I want to spend my life with you, serenades Green in his most iconic tune.

His most classic work, “Let’s Stay Together” trembles with a marching beat, quivering vocals, and a quaking intensity. No matter how many versions of this song exist, “Let’s Stay Together” and Green will forever be synonymous.

(Photo by kpa/United Archives via Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Son6x_0kXq6A4B00

Comments / 6

Related
soultracks.com

Former Temptations lead singer Larry Braggs shines on "For Crying Out Loud"

(February 1, 2023) Larry Braggs knows what all talented people know but are sometimes unwilling to acknowledge. That the support of their village helped them achieve the success they attained. Braggs openly acknowledges this fact, and he heaps praise on everyone from the aunt that placed his five year old body on a table to sing “A Hard Day’s Night,” to the Chicago Public School teachers who encouraged his talents and demanded that he develop it each year, to the professors at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. Those professors refined his vocal skills so that he could sing anything from Handel’s Messiah to the R&B and funk music that he made a name singing for four plus decades.
American Songwriter

Who Wrote the Song “Mary, Did You Know?

When considering the origin story of Christmas, the song, “Mary, Did You Know?” comes quickly to mind. While the holiday, which celebrates the birth of the historical and religious figure Jesus Christ, has become a popular day for gift-giving, it is also, if you share in this faith, the day that changed the course of history.
American Songwriter

Top 10 Songs by Sam Smith

As one of the most recognizable voices in pop music today, Sam Smith continues to carve out their own identity. Smith’s signature trademark is delivering bops that are interwoven with sadness and self-reflection, the lyrics often telling a story of overcoming pain to find a piece of yourself on the other side.
The Atlantic

This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?

Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Rickey Smiley Tearfully Lays His Son To Rest With ‘Standing Ovation’

Rickey Smiley has his son’s “standing ovation” service in remembrance of his passing.. Comedian Rickey Smiley loss his son Brandon Smiley Sunday morning and Smiley took to Facebook and Instagram to share the unfortunate news. No statement has been released did not clarify how his son passed away.
Whiskey Riff

Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000

I think I’ll just stay here and drink…and with 5,095 drinks, you could stay quite awhile. The legendary Merle Haggard once held the Guinness World Record for buying the largest round of drinks ever bought by one person – and it’s a record that stood for more than three decades. The Hag set the record at Billy Bob’s Texas back in 1983 when he ordered 5,095 “C.C. Waterbacks,” a shot of Canadian Club whiskey with a water chaser, for patrons […] The post Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75

Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy