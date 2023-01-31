Athlon Sports names Ohio State's most important transfers

It feels like every day we talk about the transfer portal and today will be no different. The Ohio State football team failed to add any new transfer additions today, but with the portal slowing down it appears Athlon Sports felt ready to release its most important transfers for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes have only added a few transfers this off-season, which was disappointing to many and I am honestly a bit shocked Athlon made this list for Ohio State as its additions may not be as impactful as most. However, it is interesting nonetheless and we wanted to provide the breakdown for your reading pleasure and consumption.

Best Offensive Addition

West Monroe’s Victor Cutler (left) signs with ULM

Athlon named offensive lineman, Victor Cutler, the best offensive addition and that makes sense considering there wasn’t much to choose from, but this is what they added about the stud from ULM:

“Cutler played more than 1,000 snaps in three years at ULM, seeing time at left tackle, center and right tackle. The Louisiana native did not earn All-Sun Belt honors in his career with the Warhawks but was a steady player for an offense that’s experienced a lot of transition in recent years.”

Best Defensive Addition

Just like the offensive situation, the choice for best defensive addition was extremely easy and Athlon Sports noted former Syracuse safety, Ja’Had Carter as the best player to watch and had this to add: