The HCHS boys varsity basketball team ran into a buzzsaw Monday night, falling to the Winterset Huskies, 66-52. “We ran into a very, very hot shooting team,” said Cyclones Head Coach Mitch Osborn. “Winterset is definitely capable of that. They were on fire. They had seven 3’s at the half. I think they had seven or eight the second half.”

WINTERSET, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO