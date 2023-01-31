ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

southtexascommunitynews.com

Corpus Christi Water Supply Update

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Corpus Christi Water (CCW) has identified and secured a 36-day supply of permanganate from American vendors Brenntag and Hepure. At the same time, Carus Chemical Company is working to restart its operations after facing fire damage and causing a supply chain issue. A fire...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Driscoll Children's Hospital hope to hire 1,000+ more employees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital hosted a job fair Thursday at the Silverado Smokehouse and had a pretty good turnout. Marketing, accounting, finance, logistics, supply chain, human resources, housekeeping and maintenance are some of the openings the hospital scouted for. Keeping DCH running smoothly means hiring more...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Salon

"A colossal giveaway": A tax break for big polluters is also starving public schools in Texas

This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. Gliding through the shallow channel on the north side of Corpus Christi Bay, you will see stubborn remnants of a barrier island estuary that was once home to vast oyster beds, seagrass meadows, teeming fish nurseries and abundant alligators. You will see dolphins, terns, maybe even a roseate spoonbill. "You still see glimpses of the natural beauty," said Jennifer Hilliard, 56, over the growl of dredgers that were deepening the channel to accommodate larger tankers. Hilliard, a former architect, is treasurer of the Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association. She and her partner, Tom Daley, 67, took me on a boat tour of the waters they have both fished since childhood. "I'm just hoping it won't all be destroyed," Hilliard said.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Two Agua Dulce students involved in fatal crash on Highway 44

ALICE, Texas (KRIS) - Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that left three people dead early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday on Texas State Highway 44 between Alice and Agua Dulce. The Superintendent for Agua Dulce Independent School District...
AGUA DULCE, TX
KIII 3News

City of Beeville prepares for freezing temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville City Public Works Department was busy treating roads and overpasses ahead of Tuesday night's freeze warning. Crews were spreading the sand out along the various bridges in town. There were nearly 30 that were addressed because of the possibility that they could ice up overnight if the temperatures go below 32 degrees.
BEEVILLE, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Animal Control Accused of ‘Dumping’ Beloved Stray

, , , , Where oh where is ‘Wilson’, the cat? The people-friendly stray, likely feral feline, had been a common sight for visitors, residents, even employees around the Aransas Pass Navigation District and Mickey’s Bar & Grill at 430 Ransom Rd. Then, mysteriously, it vanished some time on or about Tuesday, January 17. One of Wilson’s admirers started to unravel the truth, one so disturbing it led to an internal investigation by the Aransas Pass Police, the outcome of that probe still pending. Jenney Hill is a cat lover. The 70-year-old New Orleans native has eight of her own at...
ARANSAS PASS, TX

