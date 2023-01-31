Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appeared at the Annapolis Christian Academy in Corpus Christi on Tuesday night for a "Parent Empowerment Night." He used the forum to push his strategy for education in Texas, particularly the use of education savings accounts.
Judge assigned to hear lawsuit requesting removal of Nueces County DA
A retired senior judge out of Bexar County has been assigned to hear the petition asking to remove Nueces county district attorney Mark Gonzalez.
Citizens urged to be cautious with potential city employee imposters
Reports have been made to the city this week about people posing as Corpus Christi Water department employees wanting to come inside homes for water quality testing
Flour Bluff ISD's new supper program helps feed students after school hours
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many parents and students have heard of free and reduced lunch programs in schools. However, Flour Bluff Independent School District has a supper program that not only gives students the choice to eat healthier food after school, but gives parents peace of mind when getting off from work.
Corpus Christi Water Supply Update
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Corpus Christi Water (CCW) has identified and secured a 36-day supply of permanganate from American vendors Brenntag and Hepure. At the same time, Carus Chemical Company is working to restart its operations after facing fire damage and causing a supply chain issue. A fire...
New councilmember raises environmental concerns over second Island bridge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council voted Tuesday to endorse a resolution for the 88th legislature to plan and build a second vehicle traffic bridge to Padre Island in the Texas Department of Transportation's ten year master plan. But one council member voiced some environmental concerns, as...
Driscoll Children's Hospital hope to hire 1,000+ more employees
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital hosted a job fair Thursday at the Silverado Smokehouse and had a pretty good turnout. Marketing, accounting, finance, logistics, supply chain, human resources, housekeeping and maintenance are some of the openings the hospital scouted for. Keeping DCH running smoothly means hiring more...
Lack of resources could lead to economic decline in San Patricio County, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Gregory has found itself in the middle of fast growing economic growth in San Patricio County. Gregory City Manager Tony Cano said that progress can be a double edge sword. "We would like to see growth in certain directions. Who doesn’t want...
Local civil rights activist and community leader has died
Community leader and civil rights activist, Reverend Adam T. Carrington of the Brooks AME Worship Center, died Tuesday.
Population of homeless in Corpus Christi appears to be growing
Kyle Kanutson, the president of the non-profit organization Homeless Issues Partnership, has dedicated his life to helping people in need.
The Kleberg-Kenedy junior livestock show
Students filled the J.K. Northway Exposition Center in Kingsville to proudly show off what they've been working on over the past several months
First responders shorten response times in rural Jim Wells County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the last decade, Jim Wells County has seen an increase in the need for emergency services. Crashes such as Wednesday's on State Hwy. 44 near Alice are part of the reason non-profit HALO-Flight set up a base in Alice more than 10 years ago.
"A colossal giveaway": A tax break for big polluters is also starving public schools in Texas
This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. Gliding through the shallow channel on the north side of Corpus Christi Bay, you will see stubborn remnants of a barrier island estuary that was once home to vast oyster beds, seagrass meadows, teeming fish nurseries and abundant alligators. You will see dolphins, terns, maybe even a roseate spoonbill. "You still see glimpses of the natural beauty," said Jennifer Hilliard, 56, over the growl of dredgers that were deepening the channel to accommodate larger tankers. Hilliard, a former architect, is treasurer of the Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association. She and her partner, Tom Daley, 67, took me on a boat tour of the waters they have both fished since childhood. "I'm just hoping it won't all be destroyed," Hilliard said.
The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Visiting The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi is one of the best attractions in the city. This aircraft carrier was built during World War II for the United States Navy. Now, it serves as a naval aviation museum.
TxDOT proud of Harbor Bridge progress following construction delays
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you haven't had an opportunity to drive by it, the Harbor Bridge is coming along. The foundation footing – literally the support structure of the tower that will hold the cables and the bridge deck that people will be driving on – are currently going up.
Settlement reached in petroleum storage facility fatality
The Texas Attorney General has announced a settlement over a fire at a Corpus Christi petroleum storage facility that killed one worker and injured 5 others.
Remembering the life and legacy of Rev. Adam Carrington
Reverend Adam Carrington was not only known to be a fighter in the community, but he also was a devoted advocate and prominent faith leader.
Two Agua Dulce students involved in fatal crash on Highway 44
ALICE, Texas (KRIS) - Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that left three people dead early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday on Texas State Highway 44 between Alice and Agua Dulce. The Superintendent for Agua Dulce Independent School District...
City of Beeville prepares for freezing temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville City Public Works Department was busy treating roads and overpasses ahead of Tuesday night's freeze warning. Crews were spreading the sand out along the various bridges in town. There were nearly 30 that were addressed because of the possibility that they could ice up overnight if the temperatures go below 32 degrees.
Aransas Pass Animal Control Accused of ‘Dumping’ Beloved Stray
, , , , Where oh where is ‘Wilson’, the cat? The people-friendly stray, likely feral feline, had been a common sight for visitors, residents, even employees around the Aransas Pass Navigation District and Mickey’s Bar & Grill at 430 Ransom Rd. Then, mysteriously, it vanished some time on or about Tuesday, January 17. One of Wilson’s admirers started to unravel the truth, one so disturbing it led to an internal investigation by the Aransas Pass Police, the outcome of that probe still pending. Jenney Hill is a cat lover. The 70-year-old New Orleans native has eight of her own at...
