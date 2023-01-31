ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Gas prices fall slightly across North Dakota, stay steady with weekly average

(Bismarck, ND) -- The average price at the pump is down slightly in North Dakota. The numbers were released by AAA North Dakota, who say the average cost for a gallon of regular fell yesterday to just over $3.37 cents, as the national average dropped to about $3.48 a gallon. Prices vary across the state, with buyers in Fargo paying an average of $3.25 per gallon, Minot residents spending approximately $3.35, Grand Forks buyers paying $3.39, and those filling up in Bismarck paying an average of $3.46 at the pump.
Conagra Brands recalls 2.5-million pounds of canned meat, poultry

(Chicago, IL) -- Conagra Brands is recalling more than two and-a-half million pounds of canned meat and poultry after discovering a packaging defect that could cause contamination. A Conagra location in Iowa notified the Agriculture Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service about spoiled and leaking cans in an Iowa warehouse.
Minnesota hourly school workers want unemployment benefits

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota hourly school workers are demanding unemployment benefits. Roughly 100-thousand school and college workers are excluded by law from collecting unemployment when they're laid off or furloughed for the summer. Democrats at the State Capitol are trying to add them to the system. It would benefit...
North Dakota lawmakers vote down minimum wage increase

(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are voting down a minimum wage bill proposed in this year's legislative session. The bill would have boosted the minimum wage to nine dollars an hour with a 25-cent-per-year boost every year. Proponents of the measure said it was needed to keep the state be competitive. Critics argued boosting the minimum wage would hurt struggling small businesses.
Burgum proclaims February as CTE month in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum has proclaimed February 2023 as Career and Technical Education Month in North Dakota. CTE Month is a national campaign that celebrates the value of CTE and the achievements and accomplishments of CTE across the nation. CTE Month is also an opportunity to showcase programs...
McDonald's against minimum wage hike

(Sacramento, CA) -- McDonald's CEO says it may be impossible to operate in California after passage of fast food worker protections. The FAST bill, or Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recover Act, passed in late 2022 and could force fast-food restaurants to pay employees up to twenty-two-dollars an hour. Industry...
North Dakota lawmakers consider school voucher bills for non-public school education

(Fargo, ND) -- Two bills under consideration at the Capitol will affect education if passed. House Bill 1532 and Senate Bill 2369 would accommodate the use of public money for private and home schooling. Both bills are considered voucher bills which supporters say would give parents more flexibility in making education decisions for their family. The House bill would create a reimbursement plan for up to 30-percent of the cost of tuition to a private school. The Senate bill would use property tax credits for families that choose non-public education for their children.
Burgum signs first bill of 2023 legislative session, providing $68M line of credit for career academies to help address workforce needs

(Bismarck, ND) -- The first of many bills expected to don ink by North Dakota's Governor was signed Thursday. Governor Doug Burgum signed his first bill of the 2023 legislative session, providing a $68 million line of credit to help finance the construction of 13 planned career academies across the state where students can pursue high-demand careers in the trades, health care, technology and other sectors to help meet workforce needs. In his State of the State address on January 3rd, Burgum called for this to be one of the first bills to reach his desk this session, and he expressed his gratitude for the decisive action by the 68th Legislative Assembly that ensures career academy construction can begin this spring.
Boston-based DraftKings cutting 140 jobs

(Boston, MA) -- Online betting company DraftKings is cutting 140 jobs, which is more than three-percent of its global workforce. Just 15 of the positions being eliminated are in Massachusetts, out of more than 13 hundred people employed by DraftKings in the state. The Boston based-company indicates the job cuts...
North Dakota Board of Higher Education candidates finalized

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced Thursday that seven North Dakotans have applied to be considered for two openings on the state Board of Higher Education. The candidates are:. Curtis Biller, Fargo, human resources consultant, Strengths Inc. Katrina Christiansen, Jamestown, professor of engineering at the...
2-01-23 The Jay Thomas Show

The Jay Thomas Show from Wednesday February 1st, 2023. Guests include Dean Wysocki, Pat Lipsiea and Aaron Marty of Suite Shots in Fargo and your calls and emails on the crippling Minnesota vehicle resgistration tax Governor Walz is proposing.
