Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
Gas prices fall slightly across North Dakota, stay steady with weekly average
(Bismarck, ND) -- The average price at the pump is down slightly in North Dakota. The numbers were released by AAA North Dakota, who say the average cost for a gallon of regular fell yesterday to just over $3.37 cents, as the national average dropped to about $3.48 a gallon. Prices vary across the state, with buyers in Fargo paying an average of $3.25 per gallon, Minot residents spending approximately $3.35, Grand Forks buyers paying $3.39, and those filling up in Bismarck paying an average of $3.46 at the pump.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Public Service Commission sets hearing dates for Summit Carbon Solutions
(Bismarck, ND) -- Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed carbon capture, transportation, and storage project continues to advance through the regulatory process as the North Dakota Public Service Commission has officially issued an order establishing hearing dates, the last of which is May 9th. “Summit Carbon Solutions along with our 33...
wdayradionow.com
Officials advise to avoid feeding wild animals wandering North Dakota neighborhoods
(Bismarck, ND) -- With the cold weather returning to end the week, the risk of wildlife wandering through neighborhoods is increasing. As temperatures fluctuate, animals tend to seek more shelter, food, and water anywhere they can find it. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding residents to not...
wdayradionow.com
Conagra Brands recalls 2.5-million pounds of canned meat, poultry
(Chicago, IL) -- Conagra Brands is recalling more than two and-a-half million pounds of canned meat and poultry after discovering a packaging defect that could cause contamination. A Conagra location in Iowa notified the Agriculture Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service about spoiled and leaking cans in an Iowa warehouse.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota State Legislature: Several bills fall short, while others on domestic violence, transparency, investment heard
(Bismarck, ND) -- The true definition of a mixed bag after a busy Thursday in the North Dakota State Legislature. The North Dakota House isn't moving forward with paid family leave legislation. The House rejected a bill that would have created a statewide family leave program. The proposal would have...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota hourly school workers want unemployment benefits
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota hourly school workers are demanding unemployment benefits. Roughly 100-thousand school and college workers are excluded by law from collecting unemployment when they're laid off or furloughed for the summer. Democrats at the State Capitol are trying to add them to the system. It would benefit...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Anti-carbon pipeline, MRNA vaccine bills circulating at state capitol
(Bismarck, ND) -- A couple of hot-button issues are surfacing as the legislative session continues in Bismarck. North Dakota's legislature is working on several bills that would make it more difficult for a multi-state carbon capture program to move forward. The latest bill this week, SB 2383, would get rid...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota lawmakers vote down minimum wage increase
(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are voting down a minimum wage bill proposed in this year's legislative session. The bill would have boosted the minimum wage to nine dollars an hour with a 25-cent-per-year boost every year. Proponents of the measure said it was needed to keep the state be competitive. Critics argued boosting the minimum wage would hurt struggling small businesses.
wdayradionow.com
Boys and Girls Club CEO: "We're here to beg for improvements" at North Dakota Health and Human Services
(Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: Sara Stolt, the Deputy Commissioner for North Dakota Health and Human Services provided a written response to WDAY News First regarding the complaints made by Robin Nelson. "The Department has made investments in updating the background check process over the last 5 years. In 2018, the...
wdayradionow.com
Burgum proclaims February as CTE month in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum has proclaimed February 2023 as Career and Technical Education Month in North Dakota. CTE Month is a national campaign that celebrates the value of CTE and the achievements and accomplishments of CTE across the nation. CTE Month is also an opportunity to showcase programs...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota State Senate advances bill to increase Teachers of Color in schools
(St. Paul, MN) -- State lawmakers are advancing a bill to get more teachers of color into Minnesota schools. Currently, nearly 40-percent of students identify as people of color, compared to just six-percent of the state's teachers. The proposed policies would strengthen parts of the Teachers of Color Act and...
wdayradionow.com
McDonald's against minimum wage hike
(Sacramento, CA) -- McDonald's CEO says it may be impossible to operate in California after passage of fast food worker protections. The FAST bill, or Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recover Act, passed in late 2022 and could force fast-food restaurants to pay employees up to twenty-two-dollars an hour. Industry...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota lawmakers consider school voucher bills for non-public school education
(Fargo, ND) -- Two bills under consideration at the Capitol will affect education if passed. House Bill 1532 and Senate Bill 2369 would accommodate the use of public money for private and home schooling. Both bills are considered voucher bills which supporters say would give parents more flexibility in making education decisions for their family. The House bill would create a reimbursement plan for up to 30-percent of the cost of tuition to a private school. The Senate bill would use property tax credits for families that choose non-public education for their children.
wdayradionow.com
Burgum signs first bill of 2023 legislative session, providing $68M line of credit for career academies to help address workforce needs
(Bismarck, ND) -- The first of many bills expected to don ink by North Dakota's Governor was signed Thursday. Governor Doug Burgum signed his first bill of the 2023 legislative session, providing a $68 million line of credit to help finance the construction of 13 planned career academies across the state where students can pursue high-demand careers in the trades, health care, technology and other sectors to help meet workforce needs. In his State of the State address on January 3rd, Burgum called for this to be one of the first bills to reach his desk this session, and he expressed his gratitude for the decisive action by the 68th Legislative Assembly that ensures career academy construction can begin this spring.
wdayradionow.com
Boston-based DraftKings cutting 140 jobs
(Boston, MA) -- Online betting company DraftKings is cutting 140 jobs, which is more than three-percent of its global workforce. Just 15 of the positions being eliminated are in Massachusetts, out of more than 13 hundred people employed by DraftKings in the state. The Boston based-company indicates the job cuts...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Board of Higher Education candidates finalized
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced Thursday that seven North Dakotans have applied to be considered for two openings on the state Board of Higher Education. The candidates are:. Curtis Biller, Fargo, human resources consultant, Strengths Inc. Katrina Christiansen, Jamestown, professor of engineering at the...
wdayradionow.com
2-01-23 The Jay Thomas Show
The Jay Thomas Show from Wednesday February 1st, 2023. Guests include Dean Wysocki, Pat Lipsiea and Aaron Marty of Suite Shots in Fargo and your calls and emails on the crippling Minnesota vehicle resgistration tax Governor Walz is proposing.
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota Attorney General’s Office named Top Workplace USA for 2nd year in a row
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has been named a Top Workplace USA 2023, for the second year in a row. “I’m proud that we’re continuing to be recognized for building a culture of engagement, feedback, and transparency...
Comments / 0