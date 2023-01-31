Read full article on original website
New Clay County waste processing center in Moorhead opens to public Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- A long-planned waste processing center in Moorhead will open to the public this coming Monday. "As far as the public side, you'll go through the public drop-off. You can deliver household hazardous waste, tires, appliances, electronics, your household garbage or anything that you have at your house that you want to get rid of that's legal we can take it here," said Corey Bang, Clay County Solid Waste Manger.
2-01-23 Talk of the Town with Jon Adams
00:57 - Flag Family Media president Steve Hallstrom. 26:39 - Local softball umpire, former softball player and Softball Hall of Fame nominee Willie Brown talks with Jon about his history in the sport of softball. Talk of the Town with Jon Adams will touch on a wide variety of topics...
Boys and Girls Club CEO: "We're here to beg for improvements" at North Dakota Health and Human Services
(Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: Sara Stolt, the Deputy Commissioner for North Dakota Health and Human Services provided a written response to WDAY News First regarding the complaints made by Robin Nelson. "The Department has made investments in updating the background check process over the last 5 years. In 2018, the...
Moorhead Career Academy begins lockdown following student "In medical distress"
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Public Schools (MPS) system is responding to reports of a lockdown at the career academy in the city. A representative from the Moorhead High School Career Academy says a lockdown was temporarily put in place to help first responders get to a student who was "in medical distress" on February 3rd. The representative says students were held on buses until the ambulance left the Career Academy, and classes were eventually resumed.
Fargo Featured: Water Mains and Hydrants
(Fargo, ND) -- Ben Dow, Public Works Operations Director with the City of Fargo. The Water Mains & Hydrants division operates under the Public Services department in Fargo. Their job is to take care of the water services going to every home and business in the city, maintain Fargo's hydrants, and keep the more than 540 miles of water piping in the city in working order. That piping consists of a combination of three materials; PVC Piping, concrete, and in some cases cast iron. Dow says the cast iron pipes have caused water main breaks in the past, largely because of Fargo's acidic soil.
Former Prairie Home Companion to grace the stage at Fargo Theatre
(Fargo, ND) -- Garrison Keillor will take the stage at the Fargo Theatre to bring North Dakotans a little cheer. Keillor's new show, Garrison Keillor at 80, features stories, music and a stand-up routine on cheerfulness. Heather Masse and Richard Dworsky will be joining Keillor on Thursday, March 2nd at...
Shinedown coming to 2023 Red River Valley Fair
(West Fargo, ND) -- Another headlining act has been announced for the 2023 Red River Valley Fair. Rockers 'Shinedown' will take the grandstand stage on Friday, July 14th during the '10 best days of summer'. The rock band, which formed in 2001, is joining a star-studded lineup for the fair,...
West Fargo Police Department awarded AAA North Dakota Traffic Safety Grant
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department was awarded a AAA North Dakota traffic safety grant to assist in purchasing roadside flares. The competitive grant process gives priority to requests addressing roadside responder safety. “The West Fargo Police Department is grateful for the support from AAA North Dakota...
Fargo Force Forwad Announces College Commitment
Fargo Force Forward Boris Skalos has committed to playing D1 college hockey at Mercyhurst University. Skalos announced his commitment to Laker Hockey on his social media accounts on Friday afternoon. Skalos has tallied 4 goals and 4 assists in his first season with the Force in the USHL. The Clifton,...
Update: Charges filed following Shelter in place order in South Fargo
(Update: 1:41 p.m) -- Authorities have identified a suspect following a shelter in place order in South Fargo on Wednesday. The Fargo Police Department says 23-year-old Patrick Opdahl barricaded himself in a residence located in the 3800 block of 21st St. S. around 6:17 pm. Authorities says Opdalh had outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear for Fleeing a Peace Officer (C Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphilia, Preventing Arrest (C Felony), Refusing to Halt and Reckless Endangerment. Officials say the list of charges led them to the decision to call the Red River Valley SWAT Team to assist. Authorities say Opdahl surrendered and was taken into custody at 12:15 a.m on Thursday, February 2nd, and transfered to a local health care facility for an evaluation.
Crash in Richland County injures two
(Mooreton, ND) -- Two women were hurt when two-vehicles collided in Richland County Thursday night. It happened on County Road 1, three miles north of Mooreton, just before 5:30pm. The State Patrol says 42-year-old Robyn Opatril of Wahpeton was driving a vehicle that failed to yield to the right of way and was struck by a car driven by 39-year-old Leslie Reiland of Colfax.
Fargo Davies BBB HC Bart Manson Breaks Down How His Tight Knit Team Is Leading The EDC
Fargo Davies boys basketball head coach Bart Manson joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. He discussed a tight race in the EDC, which players are breaking out for the Eagles, and more!
Former UND hockey star and award-winning sports broadcaster dies
(Fargo, ND) -- A former UND national champion defenseman and award-winning sports broadcaster in Fargo has died. Travis Dunn who played on the Fighting Hawks 1979-1980 National Championship hockey team passed away Wednesday. Dunn was 65. No cause of death was given.
Update: Fargo Police locate missing teen
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing teen. The department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Carley Kalis did not get on the bus to come home at the end of the school day in North Fargo Wednesday afternoon. Carley is described...
Shelter in place order in South Fargo lifted
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking residents within the 3800 block of 22nd St. S. and 3800 block of 21st St. S. to shelter in place. Any residents within this location are encouraged to stay away from windows and move to basement areas if possible. FPD Officers...
Fargo Police Department issue tips on reporting financial crimes
(Fargo, ND) -- If you're the victim of a financial crime such as theft, forgery or fraud, where the crime happened is important when it comes to what agency will handle your case. The Fargo Police Department says if your incident happened online, including via email, over the phone or...
Polk County Sheriff's Office: Garage fire damage mitigated following "good samaritan" pulling flaming vehicle from structure
(Gentilly, MN) -- Authorities are crediting a "Good Samaritan" for preventing a rural home from being set on fire in Gentilly. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they received reports of a garage fire at approximately 2:30 p.m on February 3rd. Following an investigation, authorities say the fire started with a skid-steer parked in a garage attached to a home.
