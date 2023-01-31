Read full article on original website
2-03-23 Prime Time Sports Hour 1
6:30 - 6:47 - Show open… What's to come?... Ways to be a part of the show. Minnesota Timberwolves vs Orlando Magic @ 7 p.m. Fargo Force @ Waterloo Black Hawks @ 7 p.m. Force forward Boris Skalos commits to Mercyhurst University. NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competitions. NHL All-Star...
Moorhead Career Academy begins lockdown following student "In medical distress"
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Public Schools (MPS) system is responding to reports of a lockdown at the career academy in the city. A representative from the Moorhead High School Career Academy says a lockdown was temporarily put in place to help first responders get to a student who was "in medical distress" on February 3rd. The representative says students were held on buses until the ambulance left the Career Academy, and classes were eventually resumed.
Fargo Force Forwad Announces College Commitment
Fargo Force Forward Boris Skalos has committed to playing D1 college hockey at Mercyhurst University. Skalos announced his commitment to Laker Hockey on his social media accounts on Friday afternoon. Skalos has tallied 4 goals and 4 assists in his first season with the Force in the USHL. The Clifton,...
Crash in Richland County injures two
(Mooreton, ND) -- Two women were hurt when two-vehicles collided in Richland County Thursday night. It happened on County Road 1, three miles north of Mooreton, just before 5:30pm. The State Patrol says 42-year-old Robyn Opatril of Wahpeton was driving a vehicle that failed to yield to the right of way and was struck by a car driven by 39-year-old Leslie Reiland of Colfax.
Polk County Sheriff's Office: Garage fire damage mitigated following "good samaritan" pulling flaming vehicle from structure
(Gentilly, MN) -- Authorities are crediting a "Good Samaritan" for preventing a rural home from being set on fire in Gentilly. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they received reports of a garage fire at approximately 2:30 p.m on February 3rd. Following an investigation, authorities say the fire started with a skid-steer parked in a garage attached to a home.
