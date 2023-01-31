ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Reuters

Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
americanmilitarynews.com

Eggs rationed at grocery stores; prices at record highs

Eggs are being rationed at some grocery stores in Denver, Colorado, with inflation, the deadliest bird flu epidemic in U.S. history, and a new state law driving prices to record highs. A sign posted on a barren shelf at a Whole Foods store in Denver, photographed by Axios, said, “Due...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields up after inflation data as investors await Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday after inflation data in Japan surprised on the upside and following the release of the Federal Reserve's favored inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which was in line with expectations. Government bond yields - which...
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Wall St buoyed by easing inflation concerns ahead of Fed decision

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. McDonald's warns on short-term inflation pressures. GM up on robust forecast, Caterpillar hit by lower Q4 profit. Indexes up: Nasdaq 0.48%, S&P 0.33%, Dow 0.07%. Updates prices to open,...
NBC Chicago

Important Wage Inflation Measure for the Fed Rose Less Than Expected in Q4

The employment cost index increased 1% in the fourth quarter, less than the 1.1% expectation and slower than the third quarter, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Fed officials consider the ECI an important inflation gauge as it adjusts for various labor market conditions. Employment costs increased at a slower than...
The Hill

The Fed can’t fix inflation alone. Here’s why

The Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates in its fight to bring an end to historic inflation.  The central bank has driven up borrowing costs and slowed the economy in an effort to reduce demand for goods and services, which leads to lower prices.  But several other factors that weigh on prices, such as…

