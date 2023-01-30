Read full article on original website
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, MPC, NOC
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 23,318 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $144 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 1,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,700 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:
Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Colgate-Palmolive, Lockheed Martin, Lyft, Macy’s, Meta Platforms, Shopify, Tesla, Uber and More
Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon.com, Colgate-Palmolive, Kohl's, Lockheed Martin, Lyft, Macy's, Meta Platforms, Okta, Shopify, Tesla and Uber Technologies.
BlackRock Increases Position in UFP Technologies (UFPT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.45MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Johnson Controls (JCI) Q1 Earnings Surpass, Surge 24% Y/Y
Johnson Controls International plc JCI reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. The bottom line increased 24.1% year over year. Our estimate for earnings in the fiscal first quarter was 65 cents. Total...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
The stock market just hit a rare trifecta of bullish indicators that suggests big upside this year
The stock market just confirmed a rare trifecta of bullish indicators that suggests big upside in 2023. The trifecta included a Santa Claus rally, positive returns in the first five trading days of the year, and a positive January. On other occasions when the bullish trifecta occurred after a bear...
3 Positives for Tech Investors Buried in Microsoft's Earnings Report
Investors didn't like next quarter's guidance, but management pointed to several positives lurking beneath the service for tech investors.
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
US Stocks Turn Higher After Fed Raises Key Overnight Interest Rate; Nasdaq Up 1.5%
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, following the release of interest rate decision. The Dow traded up 0.05% to 34,104.56 while the NASDAQ rose 1.58% to 11,767.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.83% to 4,110.42. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Industrials...
Stock Market Today: Slowing Wage Growth Spurs Major Stock Rally
While the U.S. added more jobs than expected in December, growth in average hourly earnings slowed.
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Dow Dips 300 Points; Snap Shares Plunge
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.91% to 33,774.70 while the NASDAQ fell 0.33% to 11,546.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.41% to 4,059.70. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In...
Earnings Previews: Ford, Starbucks, US Steel
In addition to the big tech firms reporting quarterly results after markets close Thursday, these three companies are also will post their earnings.
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
BlackRock Increases Position in Thermon Group Holdings (THR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.41MM shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR). This represents 7.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.35MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares...
American Airlines, Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq jumped by around 2% on Wednesday following the Fed’s rate decision. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Franklin Mutual Advisers Increases Position in Greenbrier Companies (GBX)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.32MM shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in...
Costco Wholesale, Micron Technology And This Healthcare Stock Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq jumped by around 190 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
UBS Group Discloses Position in SBI / Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SBI is 0.0839%, an increase of 29.0725%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 6,318K shares.
