Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Lakers Are Hesitant About A Kyrie Irving Trade Because They Don't Want To Give Him A $200 Million Contract
Things were going a bit too well in Brooklyn after a tumultuous start to the season. Sure, they had tailed off a bit in recent weeks after Kevin Durant went down with an injury, but they were expected to be just fine once he returned. Then, the bombshell news dropped on Friday.
Yardbarker
Tristan Thompson reveals interesting text exchange with Kyrie Irving after trade request
One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook's Brother Likes Tweets Against LeBron James And The Lakers
After Kyrie Irving shockingly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, every team linked with the point guard resurfaced, especially the Los Angeles Lakers. They couldn't get a trade done in the 2022 offseason, but the desire to land Irving remained untouched. The new developments involving the Australian-born player have...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trade Talk
“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. “There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”
Yardbarker
Mavericks acquire Kyrie Irving from Nets
Two days after Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, the Brooklyn Nets sent him to Dallas for a package of players and picks. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie returns to his old team in the deal and should take Irving's place as the lead point guard. The Nets also add Dorian Finney-Smith, a prototypical "3-and-D" wing who plays tough defense, rebounds, knocks down open threes and doesn't need the ball.
Yardbarker
Restaurant posts amazing offer to Giannis Antetokounmpo after 54-point performance
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to victory on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Once down by 21 points, Giannis led the Bucks in a stunning comeback pulling out a 106-105 victory. The two-time MVP had 54 points, 19 rebounds and two assists. Afterward, Giannis joked to the...
Yardbarker
Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about star player
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of...
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Would Reportedly Want Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Or Tyler Herro In Potential Kyrie Irving Trade With Heat
Kyrie Irving's trade request has shaken up the NBA trade market and things are starting to get wild with 5 days to go until the deadline. As teams across the league assess their situation and contemplate what the fallout in Brooklyn might mean for their own title odds, the Nets are going to do whatever they can to increase their leverage and bring back the best package possible.
Yardbarker
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Concerned About Jordan Poole's Level This Season
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't been easy for the Golden State Warriors, who started the campaign with big hopes, but as the games went by, their level didn't look like the one from the team that beat everybody to become the 2022 NBA champions. The offseason fight between Jordan Poole...
Report: NBA investigated scary postgame incident involving Ja Morant
The NBA investigated a frightening postgame incident involving a conflict that members of Ja Morant’s entourage had with members of the Indiana Pacers following a Jan. 29 game in Memphis. Morant’s associates aggressively confronted members of the Pacers’ traveling party following the game and had a red laser trained...
Yardbarker
New York Knicks and Utah Jazz reportedly in talks for blockbuster multi-player trade
While this year’s NBA trade deadline could be quieter than years past, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are reportedly in talks for a potential deal that could be one of the biggest in 2023. A story on the Knicks and Jazz making a trade is likely to...
Yardbarker
The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem
New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Shares The Story Of When He Went To Buy Drinks For The Dream Team And Missed Mike Tyson's 20-Second Fight
Charles Barkley has incredible stories from his active days, as he starred in many moments, funny and serious. The Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers legend collected a lot of these stories and recently shared some of them with his unique style. During a recent appearance on Showtime's "All the Smoke,"...
Yardbarker
NBA launches 'laser investigation' about Grizzlies' Ja Morant
During the Grizzlies' win over the Pacers on Jan. 29, Ja Morant's father, Tee, and his friend Davonte Pack were yelling at Pacers players. When the Pacers' Andrew Nembhard told the elder Morant to "shut up," the younger Morant confronted him. Pack was eventually escorted out after he walked on the court to curse at Indiana players, but the incident didn't end there.
Insider reveals reason behind Kyrie Irving's trade request from Nets
On Friday, Kyrie Irving set the NBA world into a frenzy after news broke that the eight-time All-Star had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. NBA insider Chris Haynes provided some clarity to the situation, revealing the reason why Irving wants out of Brooklyn. According to Haynes, Irving felt...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Don't Want To Include Austin Reaves Or Max Christie In A Trade Deal For Kyrie Irving
The Los Angeles Lakers aren't willing to trade Austin Reaves or Max Christie as part of their trade deal for Kyrie Irving. Irving shocked the NBA circuit by asking for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and the Lakers are looked at as one of the potential suitors. But they reportedly have their offerings on the table, and it doesn't include Reaves or Christie.
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose says Kevin Durant is will 'regret' leaving Warriors
The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn officially ended on Sunday. With the eight-time All-Star headed to Dallas , it's tough to speculate what Nets forward Kevin Durant thinks of the move or what the future has in store for him. Regardless of how his situation unfolds, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose...
Yardbarker
Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about one thing in extension talks with Nets
We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.
Comments / 0