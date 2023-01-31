ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trade Talk

“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. “There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”
Mavericks acquire Kyrie Irving from Nets

Two days after Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, the Brooklyn Nets sent him to Dallas for a package of players and picks. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie returns to his old team in the deal and should take Irving's place as the lead point guard. The Nets also add Dorian Finney-Smith, a prototypical "3-and-D" wing who plays tough defense, rebounds, knocks down open threes and doesn't need the ball.
Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about star player

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of...
Brooklyn Nets Would Reportedly Want Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Or Tyler Herro In Potential Kyrie Irving Trade With Heat

Kyrie Irving's trade request has shaken up the NBA trade market and things are starting to get wild with 5 days to go until the deadline. As teams across the league assess their situation and contemplate what the fallout in Brooklyn might mean for their own title odds, the Nets are going to do whatever they can to increase their leverage and bring back the best package possible.
The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
NBA launches 'laser investigation' about Grizzlies' Ja Morant

During the Grizzlies' win over the Pacers on Jan. 29, Ja Morant's father, Tee, and his friend Davonte Pack were yelling at Pacers players. When the Pacers' Andrew Nembhard told the elder Morant to "shut up," the younger Morant confronted him. Pack was eventually escorted out after he walked on the court to curse at Indiana players, but the incident didn't end there.
Los Angeles Lakers Don't Want To Include Austin Reaves Or Max Christie In A Trade Deal For Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers aren't willing to trade Austin Reaves or Max Christie as part of their trade deal for Kyrie Irving. Irving shocked the NBA circuit by asking for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and the Lakers are looked at as one of the potential suitors. But they reportedly have their offerings on the table, and it doesn't include Reaves or Christie.
Jalen Rose says Kevin Durant is will 'regret' leaving Warriors

The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn officially ended on Sunday. With the eight-time All-Star headed to Dallas , it's tough to speculate what Nets forward Kevin Durant thinks of the move or what the future has in store for him. Regardless of how his situation unfolds, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose...
